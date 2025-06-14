It's now been just over a week since the Switch 2 landed and Nintendo is already wanting to know how users are finding the experience in a new survey.

If you happen to be located in places like Australia, New Zealand, the UK or Europe, you might have already found this email in your inbox. In it, you can expect to answer the usual details like your age, the number of people in your household, some general gaming questions, and then more specific Nintendo and Switch 2-related questions.

Some of the questions about the Switch 2 include if you've purchased one, if you plan to make the new console your main gaming device and how you got the system. There are even some sections requiring written replies – like why you decided to purchase a Nintendo Switch 2, what you've enjoyed about it so far, and anything about the new system you're not really enjoying.

According to Nintendo, places for this survey are "limited" – so if you would like to participate, be sure to respond to your survey email "quickly" so you can directly share with Nintendo how your time has been with the Switch 2 after a week, or if you've even got one yet.