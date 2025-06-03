The upcoming Switch 2 is expected to be a pretty huge hit when it launches in uhh... just over a day. In fact, Nintendo has previously gone on record to state that it probably won't be able to meet customer demand.

As such, it seems the company is preparing for such an eventuality by supplying brick and mortar retailers with 'Out of Stock' signs for the new console (thanks, VGC). As highlighted by Alternative_Basket19 on Reddit, the sign itself shows the Switch 2 console in all its glory, the Switch 2 logo, and the words 'Out of Stock' printed in large, friendly letters.

Commenters believe that the sign would theoretically serve two purposes: to prevent staff getting asked time and time again whether the console is in stock, and to indicate to the general public that the Switch 2 is a hot product in high demand. "You want what you can't have" kinda thing, y'know.

In the UK and Ireland, retailer Smyths has confirmed that it will be opening all of its stores at midnight on 5th June for the launch of the Switch 2. Meanwhile, GAME confirmed that it had cancelled a bunch of pre-orders, with the likes of Target, Walmart, and Gamestop following suit in the US.

Chances are we'll be seeing quite a few of these 'Out of Stock' signs in the coming weeks as Nintendo works furiously to keep up with demand. The company has set a target of 15 million Switch 2 sales for the current financial year, with a whopping 45 million software units to boot.