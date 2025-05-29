UK retailer GAME continues to tank its reputation by cancelling a bunch of Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders.

As spotted by VGC, the firm took to X to publish a statement confirming the news, stating “We sincerely apologise for the recent cancellation of some Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders". It has not, however, clarified the reasoning behind this move, and it's also not known exactly how many customers have been affected.

That said, GAME says that it is "working hard to reinstate as many affected pre-orders as possible", which suggests that perhaps someone made a bit of a boo boo and accidentally hit the 'cancel' button somewhere. Needless to say, there are probably quite a few nervous customers on the line with GAME's customer service team right now.

It's not what you want just one week prior to the Switch 2's launch, that's for sure. GAME has been in the firing line multiple times in recent years, perhaps most notably for its inability to place Switch 2 pre-orders instore, with all customers instead being directed to the online website.

Meanwhile, Smyths has confirmed that it will be opening all of its stores in the UK and Ireland at midnight on 5th June for the Switch 2 launch. Those who have pre-ordered their console via click-and-collect can visit the designated store and grab their console as early as possible, with the retailer also confirming that limited stock will be available for purchase on the day.