With just a couple of days to go until the big Switch 2 launch, reports are emerging that yet more pre-orders are being cancelled. This time, customers in the US have drawn the short straw, with Walmart, Target, and GameStop all cancelling an unspecified number of pre-orders.

As reported by Eurogamer, social media and Reddit posts indicate that there's no discernible reason behind the cancellations. Reddit user E1_guwop posted to say "Just checked because I seen a post on X from Wario64 and it was about make sure payment is and all is good to go for when they ready to ship. I check and my [Target] order got canceled 2 days ago!!"

Another post from sonicpsycho referred to a pre-order with Walmart, stating "I just got an email saying it was canceled due to a payment error even though it was the same card I preordered it with." Meanwhile, GameStop has been mentioned on X as having cancelled a pre-order, despite the official social media account previously denying that it had done so.

Even more examples can be found online, with Walmart being perhaps the most egregious source of reported cancellations. More recently, however, a post from @Jake_Randall_YT indicates that the firm may be reinstating some cancelled pre-orders, with several users confirming that this is indeed the case.

It's a volatile time for Nintendo fans, that's for sure. There's nothing worse than building up hype for an upcoming console launch, only to have your pre-order cancelled at the last minute.

Stay strong, folks. Not much longer to go.