Nintendo's president, Shuntaro Furukawa, has announced that the company will not be able to satisfy demand for the Switch 2 on launch day in Japan.

According to a post on social media, approximately 2.2 million people in the region had applied for the pre-order lottery system via the My Nintendo Store; a number which Furukawa states "far exceeds the number of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles that can be delivered" at launch.

As such, "a significant number of customers" will not be selected when the lottery winners are announced tomorrow, 24th April 2025. To mitigate this somewhat, Nintendo will not require customers to apply for subsequent lotteries, and will simply automatically carry over anybody not selected to a second lottery sale.

"Hello, this is Furukawa. We have been procuring many materials and proceeding with production in advance so that we can deliver the Nintendo Switch 2 to you. "On April 2nd, we announced details about the Nintendo Switch 2 and started accepting applications for the lottery sale on the My Nintendo Store. As a result, we received an extremely large number of applications, approximately 2.2 million people in Japan alone. However, this number far exceeds our expectations, and far exceeds the number of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles that can be delivered from the My Nintendo Store on June 5th. "Therefore, unfortunately, we expect that a significant number of customers will not be selected when the winners are announced tomorrow, April 24th."

Furukawa states that Nintendo will be "strengthening our production system" in response to the high demand while confirming that retailers and online stores across Japan will be commencing their own pre-orders and lottery systems on 24th April.

He ends the statement with an apology and a pledge to "continue producing and shipping a considerable number of Nintendo Switch 2 units in the future".

Meanwhile, pre-orders in the US and Canada will commence on 24th April after a short delay while Nintendo assessed the impact of tarrifs on its production. The price of the console and games will remain unchanged, though official accessories have seen a price hike across the board.