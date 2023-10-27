After being in early access for the past year, Gameloft has today revealed that Disney Dreamlight Valley will be officially launching on 5th December. There is one small change to the proceedings, however, as the publisher announced that the title will "will not make the transition to be a free-to-play game", despite being described as one up until this point.

In a blog post on the official Disney Dreamlight Valley website, it was noted that this decision to remain as a paid title is to ensure that the game can "continue delivering on a premium game experience for all players", while the developer pledges to keep delivering free content updates into the future.

This choice ensures that Disney Dreamlight Valley will be able to continue delivering on a premium game experience for all players. It's important to us that we maintain our promise to keep delivering free content updates that add new characters, realms, clothing, furniture, and more surprises to your Valley. Purchases requiring moonstones will remain optional, fair, and match the level of quality players have come to expect. Players will still be able to collect free Moonstones via Dream Snaps and Chests, or optionally choose to purchase them.

The post also states that in the transition to launch, all those with existing save files will keep access to their games and Moonstones. You can find a summary of the post's main points in the following carousel tweet from the @DisneyDLV Twitter account:





Scroll through the carousel and click below for all the details⤵️ Hi Valley Villagers! Today, we have an update to share with you about Disney Dreamlight Valley leaving Early Access.Scroll through the carousel and click below for all the details⤵️ https://t.co/3vofgQaz0l October 27, 2023

The full blog post goes on to elaborate on the different game editions that will be available from 5th December, with various packages available to new players and some special offers for those who have supported the game through Early access.

There will be a game showcase on 1st November at 1pm ET, where the Gameloft team will showcase the upcoming Expansion Pass, new features and unveil the upcoming multiplayer options.