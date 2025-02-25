Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 797k

After being formally announced last week, Gameloft has now revealed the full patch notes for Disney Dreamlight Valley's upcoming 'Tales of Agrabah' update, which is set to land on Switch tomorrow (26th February).

The headline addition for this one is the new 'Agrabah’s Market' Realm, which welcomes Aladdin and Jasmine to the Valley. Naturally, the arrival of the iconic couple brings with it plenty of new quests and crafts, with even the flying carpet getting in on the action as an unlockable companion.

But it's not all new content! The 'Tales of Agrabah' update will also include a whole host of bug fixes, UI tweaks and overall game improvements to keep things in tip-top condition.

We still have to wait until tomorrow to get our hands on this one, but we do now have the complete rundown of everything included. Gameloft shared the full patch notes on the Disney Dreamlight Valley website, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below:

Disney Dreamlight Valley 'Tales of Agrabah' Update, (26th Feb 2025)

NEW CONTENT

A new Realm door opens! Travel to the Dream Castle and through the Aladdin Realm door to arrive in Agrabah’s market inspired by Disney’s Aladdin.

Aladdin and Jasmine join the Valley, bringing with them new Friendship Quests, and majestic Friendship Rewards!

Through your Realm adventures, unlock a familiar flying carpet as a companion!

A variety of quests arrive to introduce you to brand-new stealthy gameplay mechanics, crafting your own Dreamlight Tapestry glider, and a gem stall!

Kick-back and relax in a retreat of your own making with the new Oasis Star Path. Unlock resort-inspired fashions, furniture, and even a few items for your animal companions!

Spring into action with a new in-game event, and the return of Eggstravaganza! Search your Valley for clovers and eggs, craft and unlock unique rewards, and make WALL-E’s day.

The weekly DreamSnap challenges in “Tales of Agrabah” will help you thaw off that Winter chill and kick start Spring!

Speaking of Spring, keep an eye on new and returning Spring-themed merch in Scrooge McDuck’s store!

Adjusted available Moonstone packs to introduce a new option that includes both Moonstones and a seasonal Valley inspired cosmetic item. This pack will be offered for a limited time and different seasonal cosmetic items may be offered with future updates.

* Please note: Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition does not include seasonal Star Paths or the Premium Shop.

IMPROVEMENTS

COOKING:

Hungry for more? With “Tales of Agrabah”, we’re also improving your cooking experience!

Scroll no more! You can now locate any recipe with a new search bar!

It’s now also easier to find meal requests, be they restaurant orders or quests, with new sorting tabs.

What’s that? You want to cook more meals with less hassle? Yes chef! Queue up a variety of meals for a small Dreamlight cost with the all-new Slow Cooker!

Save your rarer resources! Recipes with generic requirements will select suitable ingredients prioritizing the highest quantity of resources available.

UI:

But wait, there’s more! Here are some UI changes that are sure to make life in the Valley easier.

Inventory items will now display a tag as to where they are from, including the Valley and both Expansions.

Items will also indicate if they are a Villager’s favorite gift of the day so you can be sure to not miss out on sharing gifting moments with them!

OTHER:

Nope, not done yet. More sweet new features!

Not one, but four new Floating Islands arrive in this update: Peaceful Meadow, Dazzle Beach, Glade of Trust and Forgotten Lands.

Never miss out on a deal with the option to pin two Premium Shop bundles! They will remain pinned until purchased, or you decide to swap them for something else.

Expand your creativity indoors with new room size customization options. You’ll also be able to add additional rooms to secondary houses!

You’ve got... less mail! This update introduces the option to remove mailboxes from secondary houses.

Wallpapers will now feature the ability to offset the center of their designs, allowing for even more flexibility when interior decorating.

TOP CHANGES AND BUG FIXES: