As if there isn't enough to be excited about this week, IO Interactive, the talented team behind the incredible (and coming soon to Nintendo Switch 2) Hitman: World of Assassination series, has just revealed that its brand new James Bond game, which we've known is on its way to the new console since April's Direct, is to be titled 007 First Light.

The dev shared a single image on the game's brand new social media channel, stating that a more robust game reveal is coming later this week. And, according to the press release, that will include some "never-before-seen footage."

If we had to guess, Summer Game Fest's Opening Night Live seems the most likely candidate to see this footage, which takes place this Friday. Of course, with a history in such specifically Bond-esque shenanigans as Hitman, IO seems like the most perfect fit ever (or since Rare at least) for Mr Bond.

Jumping over to the official IO website, where the game is still under the moniker "Project 007", we can see very little info of note, beyond the image they've shared on socials. There is an official website for the game too, but that also has very little info available. The game is described as:

“Featuring a wholly original Bond origin story, players will step into the shoes of the world’s favorite Secret Agent to earn their 00 status.”

A brand new origin story for such an iconic character is a massive deal, especially when it's from such a successful studio, so we are hugely intrigued by the prospect, and to see how the Nintendo Switch 2 fares with such AAA-grade adventures when we finally get our hands on it.

We should know more about this one imminently, so stay tuned!

Looking forward to a brand new Bond adventure on Nintendo Switch 2? Let us know in the comments!