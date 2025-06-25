Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 824k

It's no exaggeration to say that we fairly enjoy a bit of the old Castlevania here at Nintendo Life, having dished out very positive reviews to Castlevania Anniversary Collection, Castlevania Advance Collection and, the equally fantastic Castlevania Dominus Collection in more recent times.

Of course, grabbing physical editions of these beauties on Nintendo Switch has been a little tricky, especially since Limited Run Games' snazzy versions have long since sold out. However, for those amongst us who weren't so quick off the block for LRG's offerings, Play-Asia has some exciting news.

Yes, pre-orders are now live over on Play-Asia for a bunch of Castlevania sets, with Anniversary, Advance and Dominion getting standard and deluxe versions. Fair warning, some of these are very nice. *clutches wallet tightly*

So, what have we actually got here? Well, the Castlevania Anniversary Collection comes in a standard version and a very slick collector's edition. Both of these versions will release on the 26th June, so not long to go!

Oh, and the deluxe version contains the following:

Castlevania

Castlevania II Simon's Quest

Castlevania III Dracula's Curse

Super Castlevania IV

Castlevania The Adventure

Castlevania II Belmont's Revenge

Castlevania Bloodlines

Kid Dracula (never released in English before)

History of Castlevania - Book of the Crescent Moon

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

With regards to the Advance Collection, these versions will release on 31st July. Here's some PR:

Browse through scans of the original package designs and discover incredible artwork never shown to the public before

Listen to any of four complete soundtracks any time you want. You can even create your own playlists!

New 'Quality of Life' Features: Rewind and Quick Save

ROM Region Selection: You can choose between the Japanese, American, and European versions for each game

Encyclopedia: Detailed information on enemies, the 'DSS' system, the 'Tactical Soul' system and the 'Spell Fusion' system will help you truly master each game's unique combat system!

Finally, the Dominus Collection arrives on the 18th of September...so plenty of time to get saving, vampire slayers. Here's some more PR:

Three incredible action adventure games from the Castlevania series have finally returned, for the first time! In addition to the three action adventure games from the Castlevania series, Haunted Castle Revisited, an redesigned version of the very first Castlevania arcade game, makes its debut! And you can also play it in its original format! Experience the world of Castlevania like never before, with never-before-seen art and handy new features such as rewind, quick saves and much more!

That's a whole lot of Castlevania. Now, we're off to find our credit cards...

Will you be grabbing any of these Castlevania physical editions? Let us know!