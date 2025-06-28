Earlier this year, Bandai Namco remastered the PlayStation Vita exclusive Freedom Wars for the Switch and multiple other platforms.

If you've been wanting to give this action RPG a go since then, there's now a demo available on Nintendo's eShop. The full game is also currently on sale in the US for $29.99 USD instead of $39.99 USD.

In our review, we said this game was a welcome addition to the Switch library - reviving one of the PS Vita's most unique and enjoyable games, even if there were a few setbacks in terms of story and performance.