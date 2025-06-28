Earlier this year, Bandai Namco remastered the PlayStation Vita exclusive Freedom Wars for the Switch and multiple other platforms.

If you've been wanting to give this action RPG a go since then, there's now a demo available on Nintendo's eShop. The full game is also currently on sale in the US for $29.99 USD instead of $39.99 USD.

In our review, we said this game was a welcome addition to the Switch library - reviving one of the PS Vita's most unique and enjoyable games, even if there were a few setbacks in terms of story and performance.

"Its core gameplay is challenging and satisfying in equal measure, with plenty of customisable options and upgrades to keep you hooked."

Since launch, the development team has also rolled out some updates for the game to improve the overall experience. You can find out more in our review here on Nintendo Life:

