Everybody's Golf: Hot Shots was announced for the Switch earlier this year but at the time few other details were shared.

In a small development (via Wario64 on social media), the game has now been rated by the ESRB. At the very least it's a sign the game's release schedule is still on track. It's rated 'E10+' for 'Everyone 10+' and contains mild language and mild suggestive themes. Here's the official rating summary:

"This is a golf simulation game in which players select from a collection of golfers to compete in matches. During a World Tour mode, characters engage in brief dialogue that references suggestive material (e.g., “...I heard I could use it to gaze up some lovely ladies”; “...[Y]our stalkers are on a whole new level of crazy”; “Did I startle you? Or were you peeking at something naughty?”). Some loading sequences depict close-up camera pans of golfers' bodies. The word “damn” appears in the game."

There's been no mention about a Switch 2 release (at least yet), but the new hardware will be compatible with the existing Switch library (although not every Switch game will necessarily be supported). You can find out more about Everybody's Golf: Hot Shots in our original announcement post.