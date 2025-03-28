Just in case you need a little reminder of which games were showcased during the recent Direct showcase, Nintendo has once again created a handy infographic.

Displaying most major announcements from the 30-minute presentation, we've got the likes of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Everybody's Golf Hot Shots, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, Rhythm Heaven Groove, and many more. The Direct might have felt somewhat underwhelming for some of you, but you can't deny that Nintendo's got a pretty solid line-up of upcoming games.

To us, it very much felt like an appetiser before the main course: that being the big Switch 2 Direct taking place next week on 2nd April, in case we haven't been badgering about it enough by now. Yes, some of the games in the Direct either feel way off into the future or just don't have a date at all, but considering the blowout that's likely to come next Wednesday, this all felt like a neat little bonus.

In addition to the games, Nintendo also announced a new mobile app called Nintendo Today! and a new scheme for Switch and Switch 2 called Virtual Game Cards, which will essentially let you move digital games between systems and even lend them out to friends and family members.