We all may still be waiting for an official release date, but Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition has finally secured a Switch 2 rating from the ESRB.

As brought to our attention on Twitter by @necrolipe, the game's official ESRB listing has been updated with an M ( Mature 17+) rating, noting that it contains "Blood and Gore, Language, Suggestive Themes, and Violence," and "in-game purchases".

Here's the official summary from the ESRB website, which goes into the specifics behind the rating:

This is an action role-playing game in which players assume the role of a character trying to retrieve a magical ring and become the Elden Lord. From a third-person perspective, players explore environments, collect items, and battle various enemies (e.g., knights, fantastical creatures) in melee combat. Players use swords, spears, axes, arrows, and magic to enemies; combat is highlighted by cries of pain, splatters of blood, and impact sounds. The game includes depictions of gore: collectible items that include severed fingers and tongues; a boss character cutting off its arm; severed arms hanging from a ceiling. During the course of the game, a humanoid monster is depicted partially nude, with scales/scars covering its breast and pelvic regions. The word “sh*t” appears in the dialogue.

This is hardly all that surprising when we consider that the original Elden Ring, its Shadow of the Erdtree DLC and Nightreign all received an identical 'M' from the ratings board, but hey, it might imply that things are progressing behind closed doors.

The upcoming Switch 2 release wasn't specifically mentioned in the recently revealed line-up for Bandai Namco's Summer Showcase, but there's every chance that it might make an appearance, with a release date attached. For now, we can only dream.