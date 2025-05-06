Elden Ring was the first third-party reveal during last month's big Switch 2 Direct, but beyond a vague 2025 release window, little else was confirmed about the so-called Tarnished Edition.

Now, thanks to “FROMSOFTWARE GAMES EVENT Spring 2025” held in Tokyo on 6th May, we have a better idea of what to expect in terms of new content (thanks, Famitsu). For starters, two new character classes have been revealed, dubbed “Knight of Ides” and “Heavy Knight”. It's not known what kind of stats these will boast, but we'd guess that the latter in particular will come with quite hefty defensive capabilities.

In addition, your trusty Spirit Steed, Torrent, which can be called upon to help traverse The Lands Between at speed, will be customisable with three new appearances. Finally, four new sets of amour, weapons, and combat skills are also on the way.

Other platforms will benefit from the new content via the 'Tarnished Pack' DLC, which presumably will launch alongside the Switch 2 version. Essentially, then, it sounds like the extra content will be comparable to what you might find in a 'Digital Deluxe' edition of a game; a small bonus, but nothing particularly substantial.

Still, it's a neat little extra for Switch 2 owners, and players can also look forward to the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion in addition to the base game.

It was recently confirmed that Elden Ring had shipped over 30 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling games of all time.