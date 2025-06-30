Bandai Namco has announced that its 'Summer Showcase' presentation will return on 2nd July, and the line-up promises a bunch of Switch news.

The showcase's teaser trailer (above) reveals that the likes of Everybody's Golf Hot Shots, Patapon 1+2 Replay, Shadow Labyrinth, Little Nightmares III and Super Robot Wars Y will all get some time in the spotlight, and we're set to land a new trailer for Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree. That's only the titles that are already confirmed for Switch.

We can also expect a "gameplay deep dive" for Digimon Story Time Stranger, updates for Code Vein II, The Blood of Dawnwalker, Death Note Killer Within and Tekken 8, and a "world game reveal" for an upcoming My Hero Academia game.

All this kicks off on the Bandai Namco YouTube and Twitch channels at 8pm BST / 12pm PT / 3pm ET on 2nd July, but you can find the exact time it gets underway in your region below.

  • North America: 12pm PDT / 1pm MDT / 2pm CDT / 3pm EDT
  • UK/Ire: 8pm BST
  • Europe: 9pm CEST / 10pm EEST
  • Asia/Oceania: 4am (Thu) JST / 3am (Thu) AWST / 5am (Thu) AEST

What are you most excited to see in Bandai Namco's Summer Showcase? Let us know in the comments.