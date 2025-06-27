EA's CEO, Andrew Wilson, has somehow managed to find himself $5 million richer than usual this year, according to the latest Proxy filing by the company.
As reported by Stephen Totilo over at Game File, the extra cash on top of an already very nice annual income, flies directly in the face of how the general population of workers for the company are being renumerated. This is all bad, however it has made for a rather amusingly shaped graph, so silver linings and all that.
Indeed, and ignoring the huge graph for just a second, EA reported the median income for full-time employees in the company circa 2024 was $117,000, down from $149,000 in 2023. That's...that's a massive drop. Now Totilo goes into some really depressing details here, in that EA's reported figures, according to Game File, are notoriously imprecise.
"It’s ostensibly based on a median average, not the mean (median = pulling the middle number from a stack of salaries; mean = adding the salary stack together, then dividing by the number of salaries in that stack).
Confusingly, EA says it used “the same median employee” in 2025 that it used to compare compensation with Wilson in 2023 and 2024.
It does not explain that workers’ 2025 pay drop, but says its figures for CEO and worker pay both include bonuses and stock grants, which can rise and fall in a given year."
Regardless of whether or not you catch all that, the main thing to note, as ever, is that Joe Public gets less, while the CEO makes an extra stash that's more than most of us will see in our entire lives. As you were, comrades.
Now onto the graphs, and we'll let you click through to the very tall one but let's just say it really highlights, by having you scroll a few seconds longer than you may think you're gonna, all the way up from $100k right to that big fat £39 million dollar pay stack of Wilson's, just how huge the gap is between top and bottom...and with seemingly very little explanation.
Think there's a bit of an unfair discrepancy between what CEOs are paid compared to their workforce? Would it be quicker to ask only those who don't to leave a comment? Let us know!
[source bsky.app, via gamefile.news]
Comments 29
I honestly think it's about time we send EA to where we sent Ubisoft.
Boycott EVERYTHING EA until they no longer exist anymore. The industry will be better off.
An EA employee would have to work 261 years to match that, assuming EA doesn't reduce their salary further.
Man, I hate this company. I don't think I've bought and EA game since the GameCube era.
Nobody is perfect and that definitely applies also to Nintendo (and I'll keep on calling them out when they make questionable decisions), but at the same time they're among the few companies whose CEOs don't get absolutely ridiculous amounts of money in general and even more so while laying-off their employees - let's not forget that during the Wii U era they even took pay cuts in response to poor financial results instead of doing that...
Looking at that graph ... that's exactly what logarithmic scaling is for Using median for incomes distribution is generally the way to go.
As for the income gap itself, obviously it is ridiculous by any measure of common sense and economic reasoning one might dare to apply. At the same time, it is by no means an issue related to EA specifically or the gaming industry in general. It's a tiny wheel in a giant machine that particular the U.S. has been happily fueling for about half a century.
Interestingly enough, Nintendo itself is actually a "weird" outlier in that respect. Having pay gaps by a ratio of 1000x is increasingly common for instance. And no, I am not kidding.
Awww, poor Andrew, only 5 Million?.... Sorry I just threw up in my mouth a little.....
Yes, that is an unfair discrepancy when their employees already likely work (and yes, actually work) for more than 40 hours per week without overtime pay.
Yeah, I'll keep on boycotting EA and Ubisoft. Scummy businesses don't deserve my money.
@Reztobi a lot of other gaming ceo make just as much or even more then andrew wilson should we boycott there companies as well ?
I’m guessing there’s a percentage correlation of budgets to how much a CEO receives.
$30.5 million dollar for a CEO. Whilest developers are getting laid off, and studios are being closed. Yeah, that is a very good way to run a company.
As I hate EA for being monetized their franchise to death, but I still can't resist for the DLC for The Sims 4 PS4.
The median salary is still 117K though, not a bad salary if you ask me.
@Reztobi
"Boycott EVERYTHING EA until they no longer exist anymore. The industry will be better off."
I've been doing this for 20+ years, f_cker just gets richer.
@TheLucas
"median" can be more misleading than "mean."
but yeah I'd take a six figure salary and not stand on my feet 9+ hrs a day in 100°f heat 👍👍
(for example if ive got 21 employees, and 11 of them make 100k/yr and the other 10 make 10k/yr, then i can safely say the "median" is 100k, which is a lot more flattering than the mean which would be like 60k probably. ✌️)
They’re too big to fail. As long as people keep buying fifa (and it’s micro transactions) or whatever it’s called now, which they will.
Yeah I don’t get a game if EA is making it, and this further shows how bad they are.
Every CEO everywhere is an overpaid drain on society that contributes nothing of value while exploiting the people who actually do.
Take that five mil, divide it amongst the remaining employees, and give everyone working there a nice bonus for providing you that 5 mil. 🤷♂️🤷♂️
To be fair, $117k sounds like a fair amount for a year's work. Now, I realise that US is a lot more expensive to live in than (at least most) European countries, but that is still multiple times more than what I get. 😅
That said, 30 millions is way, way, way too much for one person.
Why do the people with top 0.1% income need more and more money?
What a bunch of cheap skates, no wonder their games run like they were programmed by juniors.
I'm kind of surprised their median pay is even over 100k, though with inflation and the rising cost of living, I guess a six figure salary isn't as impressive as it used to be.
Regardless, I've never had a clue what kind of deranged math these companies use to decide that their handful of executives are worth the same as all their other employees put together. If the guys in charge were making two times, maybe even ten times what most of their subordinates made, you could maybe pass it off as their decisions just being that vital to a company's future, but I don't see any world where a guy signing papers and sitting in fancy meetings all day is offering hundreds of times the value of the people putting in the work their customers actually pay them for.
So he fired 400 people and then got a raise of 5mil bumping him up to 30mil a year?
Absolutely disgusting. We need to start pushing back! It shouldn't be legal to fire that many people when the CEO could save them with a pay cut.
@johnedwin Its not just about CEOs making extreme amounts of money.
In this case with EA, employees pay has been reduced year over year, while cost of living has gotten more expensive. In the meanwhile the CEO pay has increased!
There is no justification by giving the CEO exorbitant raises year after year, while at the same time reducing employees salaries!
I have been working in the IT Tech industry here in Europe since 2000, so for a good over 25 years now and my salary has always been going up year after year, never down.
So this here is just a prime example of typical US corporate greed and capitalism, that has spiraled out of control.
I think EA makes good games. But I also think they are a cancer to the gaming industry. Especially in the mobile market. When the video game industry crashes, we will be pointing at companies like this for the reason.
But this saddens me because it reminds me of a certain Nintendo CEO who cut his pay 50 percent to save his people from layoffs.
RIP Satoru Iwata, a true leader.
How does this help me in any way this information?
Stop buying their games and he’ll stop being able to up his salary, it’s that simple.
