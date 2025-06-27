EA's CEO, Andrew Wilson, has somehow managed to find himself $5 million richer than usual this year, according to the latest Proxy filing by the company.

As reported by Stephen Totilo over at Game File, the extra cash on top of an already very nice annual income, flies directly in the face of how the general population of workers for the company are being renumerated. This is all bad, however it has made for a rather amusingly shaped graph, so silver linings and all that.

NEW: EA CEO Andrew Wilson was paid $30.5 million in cash and stock this past year, up about $5m from a year ago Since the U.S. requires companies to compare CEO pay to employee pay, I made an EA pay chart To make it work, I had to make it VERY TALL Take a look: www.gamefile.news/p/ea-ceo-and... — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo.bsky.social) 2025-06-26T19:32:04.227Z

Indeed, and ignoring the huge graph for just a second, EA reported the median income for full-time employees in the company circa 2024 was $117,000, down from $149,000 in 2023. That's...that's a massive drop. Now Totilo goes into some really depressing details here, in that EA's reported figures, according to Game File, are notoriously imprecise.

"It’s ostensibly based on a median average, not the mean (median = pulling the middle number from a stack of salaries; mean = adding the salary stack together, then dividing by the number of salaries in that stack).

Confusingly, EA says it used “the same median employee” in 2025 that it used to compare compensation with Wilson in 2023 and 2024.

It does not explain that workers’ 2025 pay drop, but says its figures for CEO and worker pay both include bonuses and stock grants, which can rise and fall in a given year."

Regardless of whether or not you catch all that, the main thing to note, as ever, is that Joe Public gets less, while the CEO makes an extra stash that's more than most of us will see in our entire lives. As you were, comrades.

Now onto the graphs, and we'll let you click through to the very tall one but let's just say it really highlights, by having you scroll a few seconds longer than you may think you're gonna, all the way up from $100k right to that big fat £39 million dollar pay stack of Wilson's, just how huge the gap is between top and bottom...and with seemingly very little explanation.



Think there's a bit of an unfair discrepancy between what CEOs are paid compared to their workforce? Would it be quicker to ask only those who don't to leave a comment? Let us know!