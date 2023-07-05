Nintendo has just published its annual report for the FY ended 31st March 2023, and it shows just how much money some of the company's biggest names take home each year.
The listing accounts for five of Nintendo's top earners, with president Shuntaro Furukawa at the top (as you might expect) followed by Shigeru Miyamoto, Shinya Takahashi, Satoru Shibata and Ko Shiota. Following the success of the Switch and developments in Nintendo's movie and theme park reach, you might expect these directors to be taking home unfathomably huge salaries, but the reality is quite different.
The report lists the five salaries in yen, so here's how it all adds up in USD (converted using Forbes Advisor):
- Shuntaro Furukawa: $2.51m
- Shigeru Miyamoto: $2.02m
- Shinya Takahashi: $1.61m
- Satoru Shibata: $1.19m
- Ko Shiota: $910,000
To be clear, we wouldn't say no to a $2.5m annual salary — heck, it's still a lot of money — but these numbers are a drop in the ocean compared to what some of the other industry execs are reportedly earning.
Remember, a report published in 2022 by market intelligence firm Games One found that the highest-earning gaming CEOs were getting almost 100x the amount received by the Nintendo directors in compensation in 2020, with Activision Blizzard's Bobby Koltick near the top of the list with $154m and EA's Andrew Wilson with $34.7m.
This was lower for Japanese companies (Square Enix's Yosuke Matsuda received just over $4m in 2020 while SEGA's then-CEO Hajime Satomi got around $3m), but it certainly highlights that Nintendo has a different way of doing things.
The annual report also provides an updated list of the members of the board of directors, notes Nintendo's continued investment in companies such as Square Enix and Konami, and expresses how the company is still researching cloud computing. You can check out all 95 pages of it here.
[source nintendo.co.jp]
Modest!!! are you having a laugh.
Sickening when companies pay big wages to them and then give stock options as well. I’m looking at you Apple.
Yes, this is how it should be. Japanese people are very humble modest people. The would would a lot better financially if it wasn't for a small minority of people being overpaid.
They probably get the bulk of their earnings through bonuses and dividends which may not be reported in this report
This actually tracks well. Remember Satoru Iwata actually took a cut to his own pay during the horrid Wii U era to ensure there wouldn't be any extra layoffs to the employees.
Nintendo isn't perfect, but they do seem like the best gaming conglomerate to work for.
Do these salaries include bonus? Do Nintendo employees earn bonus at all? If they do, some pays would increase quite a bit, like Aonuma's (Zelda producer), Hideki Ono's (Mario Kart producer) and even Miyamoto's (Super Mario movie producer)
Well I'm glad they're money smart. Wouldn't want to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on an underwater trip to...nevermind.
Should be the standard worldwide lol. Nobody needs more money than this to live a very comfortable life. Imagine how many problems would get solved if billion dollar salaries split across entire companies and their employees instead of a single person at the top. That person can still make a few million, I get that, but no one needs or deserves more than that, ever, no matter what they do ...in my opinion.
When there is a salary floor, there should also be a salary ceiling.
These guys need to be paid about 100x~200x times more in order to keep Nintendo competitive by stimulating internal market growth thereby facilitating well-optimised risk-assessed consumer engagement in line with current performance-based results-orientated task-management metrics.
And because we need to send Miyamoto into space in order to make Star Fox Infinity.
@dew12333 Compare this to the heads of Activision, Microsoft, or Sony, who get paid like 20x higher, Nintendo's upper management is getting paid small potatoes.
@Paulo @ozwally I believe these figures do include bonuses. At least, that’s what I assume the ‘performance based compensation’ section in the chart refers to.
And you’re absolutely right that these bonuses seem to make up the bulk of their earnings!
@Maxz most likely beneficial for tax benefits. That’s why I’m always very sceptical when the likes of Bobby Kotick etc take salary cuts, their salary is probably a few hundred k with bulk of earnings from bonuses/dividends etc which attract much more efficient tax rates for income
@Maxz nice EA-speak there! 😀
Any adult in the workforce (mainly western culture, apparently) knows how sickening it is to work for any boss that is pushy for overachieving so they can keep all the extra profit for themselves while you get to keep your average pay with little incentive more than a thumbs up and maybe a "thank you" in the company's message board.
In that sense it's refreshing to hear Nintendo execs have (very nice but) humble salaries. All the money they make is probably well spent, instead of sport cars and trips to Ibiza or the Maldives
@JR150 You took the words out of my mouth, Nintendo is far from perfect, but in some respects, absolutely including this, they're much, much better than other gaming companies!
@dew12333
"(...)Modest For The Industry" It's right there in the title. And if you read the article too, you can even see the comparisons. I highly recommend it!
Bobby Kotick would be homeless in a week on such salaries.
Seems relatively fair considering the grind and effort. I mean, you have a person on that list who not only invested a majority of their life into the organization, but also invented many iconic characters that are represented in franchises earning billions of $USD.
On the other hand, I am more curious about the average dev salary compared to their cost of living in Japan. Japanese companies, specifically in game development are notorious for paying their employees lower wages and required to work more hours compared to western countries. I’d would be nice to see the whole picture (coverage, mat leave, vacation, avg pay, bonus structure, stock options, etc.)
Their shares are still not doing well but at least they are keeping a lid on salaries - comparatively speaking that is.
Getting paid in Pikmin t-shirts, modest indeed.
Don't Miyamoto owns Nintendo stocks?
