It's been absolutely flipping ages since this particular writer has had a go at a good old-fashioned demo kiosk for a Nintendo console (although many, many hours were spent on a SNES one in my local Woolworths back in the day), and so it's very exciting to see them out in the wild and being deployed for Switch 2. Nostalgia: it gets us every time.

Yes, we love a good demo kiosk, as you can maybe tell, and we're excited to see that gamers are beginning to spot Switch 2-flavoured kiosks being delivered and set up at various locations in the US, this time in a Target, for instance.

As seen over on Reddit, the Nintendo-red setups enable anyone to get a shot on a bunch of titles. There's no half-measures here, you don't even have to get an angry staff member to switch the cart out when you want to try something else. Now that's progress.

As you can see from the selection of images above, it seems as though potential Switch 2 owners (or people like us who just can't walk past a chance to play something, even if we already own it) can select from the likes of Mario Kart World, Mario Party Jamboree, Cyberpunk and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Nice!

The images also show a kiosk with both a Switch and Switch 2 demoed side by side, and everything seems reasonably peaceful. So, no sibling rivalry has set in just yet, then.

Demos on the kiosk in the pics apparently last 10 minutes, and a quick press of the Home button allows you to get back to selecting something else. We sort of want one of these now. Does anyone have Mario's phone number?

Have you seen any Switch 2 demo kiosks around? In fact, when was the last time you even had a shot on a demo kiosk?