If you're keen to pick up the upcoming Donkey Kong and Pauline amiibo to cooincide with the release of Donkey Kong Bananza next month, you're in luck: it's now available via the My Nintendo Store in the UK.

Priced at £16.99, the amiibo will launch on 17th July 2025 and will unlock an in-game 'Diva Dress' costume for Pauline when used with Donkey Kong Bananza itself.

It's currently limited to three per customer, with standard delivery set at £1.99 / €2.99 (or free if you spend £20 / €24.99 or more).

Nintendo recently hosted a special Direct presentation for Donkey Kong Bananza, during which it introduced a number of new gameplay features, including the ability to transform into new 'Bananza' forms, a special in-game shop to purchase costumes, and the 'DK Artist' mode where you can sculpt and paint objects and characters.

It's looking pretty sweet, and we seriously can't wait to get our hands on the final game next month.