Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 821k

We reported back last year on the existence of Boulder Dash 40th Anniversary, and now we know that the game will launch on July 24th for Switch, and it'll only set you back £19.99/$19.99. Heck, this time you can even have a gander at how it all looks in motion in the above gameplay vid. Result!

Yes, Boulder Dash, which was first released all the way back in 1984 (when this writer was already busting heads in the Bruce Lee game on his trusty C64), has seen a few re-releases before, including on its 30th anniversary, but this time it seems there are a few more changes to the classic formula, including a level editor for sharing your own creations online.

According to the game's official press release, this new effort features "Brand New Levels, New Design, New Challenges, New Worlds, Plus More!" That does sound exciting, to be fair.

With 180 levels to blast through in total, and with Rockford returning to his role as chief...eh...smasher of rocks (alongside what appears to be a few other selectable characters) this certainly looks the business, and although the art style is almost alarmingly crisp, it does harken back to the OG, and it looks as th

It seems as though the devs have been more than diligent too, with Boulder Dash world champions invited to play the game and Boulder Dashes 1, 2 and 3 all in the mix within this one revamp, as BBG explains;

“We pursued two goals: Firstly, we wanted to bring the first three parts Boulder Dash I, II and III to life as faithfully as possible on current machines. Secondly, we wanted to spice up the classic gameplay with contemporary visuals and suitable new ideas such as growing walls, slime, an enemy generator, eggs and other things.

On top we have integrated a level editor which allows the users to create, play and share all these levels to Boulder Dash players worldwide..."

In the OG Boulder Dash games, as is the case here, your task is to open the exit on each screen, which sounds simple but is in fact an engrossing mix of puzzling, dodging and timing your moves to deal with foes. It was a revelation back in the day and, with the right treatment, the gameplay here should stand the test of time well.

Otherwise, leave you with a "fact's attack" from the press release and some screens to satiate long-time Boulder Dash fans in the meantime.

- 6 new, never-before-seen worlds

- 3 new worlds created by hardcore the fans

- 180 completely new, balanced, and refined levels

- Variety of new and unique items, including growing walls, slime, enemy generator, eggs, plus more

- Construction kit to create, share, or download other players’ levels

- Distinctive visual style that aims to blend original color schemes with contemporary themes

- Option to select and play for one of the three main heroes, each crafted in line with the game’s original vision

- Music and sounds composed by Germany’s most famous video game musician Chris Huelsbeck (Giana Sisters, Turrican, Star Wars Rogue Squadron, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate and many more).

Boulder Dash fan? Looking forward to this revamp? Be sure to let us know!