Bandai Namco has today revealed not one, but two Little Nightmares games are on the way to the Switch 2 in the future.

First up, we have Little Nightmares III, which has now locked in a release date of 10th October 2025. The Switch version of the game has also been confirmed for the same release date and when you pre-order you'll get a bonus "dark six costumes set". Pre-orders are now live on multiple platforms, with Nintendo pre-orders to follow at a later date.

"An ill-fated attempt to bring fun to the funfair. Do what you must to survive the ride, little ones. #LittleNightmares III comes to PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC on October 10th, 2025. Pre-order now: https://bnent.eu/PreorderLN3"

And to add to this, the team has also announced it will be bringing an enhanced edition of the original Little Nightmares game to the Switch 2 on the same date. The trailer for Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition teases 60FPS, higher resolution, faster loading times, and even some quality-of-life improvements.

"Same nightmare. More vivid. More intense. #LittleNightmares Enhanced Edition comes to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC on October 10th, 2025."

You can learn more about both of these games as well as some other upcoming projects (including a stop-motion project teaser) in the latest Little Nightmares Showcase Event broadcast.

Are you excited to play these games on the Switch 2? Let us know in the comments.