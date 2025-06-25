Bandai Namco has today revealed not one, but two Little Nightmares games are on the way to the Switch 2 in the future.
First up, we have Little Nightmares III, which has now locked in a release date of 10th October 2025. The Switch version of the game has also been confirmed for the same release date and when you pre-order you'll get a bonus "dark six costumes set". Pre-orders are now live on multiple platforms, with Nintendo pre-orders to follow at a later date.
"An ill-fated attempt to bring fun to the funfair. Do what you must to survive the ride, little ones. #LittleNightmares III comes to PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC on October 10th, 2025. Pre-order now: https://bnent.eu/PreorderLN3"
And to add to this, the team has also announced it will be bringing an enhanced edition of the original Little Nightmares game to the Switch 2 on the same date. The trailer for Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition teases 60FPS, higher resolution, faster loading times, and even some quality-of-life improvements.
"Same nightmare. More vivid. More intense. #LittleNightmares Enhanced Edition comes to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC on October 10th, 2025."
You can learn more about both of these games as well as some other upcoming projects (including a stop-motion project teaser) in the latest Little Nightmares Showcase Event broadcast.
Are you excited to play these games on the Switch 2? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 10
Locked Amiibo support?
Or is everything now in the game without the need for the amiibo?
The load times on the original were painfully long. Really cut into my enjoyment of the game. This could make me enthusiastic about the series again.
(Also, please provide an upgrade option for people who already own one. Thanks 👌)
May be a Day 1 purchase for me. I had such a fun time with the second game, and it’s great to hear the enhanced first game has cut down those awful loading times.
Looks great! Depending on the cost I'll probably buy it.
@Spider-Kev : My first thought as well.
Love how Switch 2 is the only platform not getting the remastered game as a preorder insensitive AND no free upgrade if you have the original...thanks Bandai....
Curious about #3, but overall way overrated game series imo.
Notably, the listings for Little Nightmares III in Japan and Australia/New Zealand do not have a game-key card banner. Between this and Tamagotchi Plaza having a cartridge release in Japan, making it the only physical Switch 2 game that is priced under $70 (VideoGamesPlus has it for $64.99 CAD, which translates to roughly $47.50 USD), it seems like Bandai Namco might be throwing their weight behind cartridge releases, moreso than even Marvelous (who's been pricing everything at $70).
I will definitely get this as I loved both Little Nightmares 1 and 2.
And seeing Bandai Namco physical releases for the Switch 2, now I have hopes for Elden Ring to not be a key-card
Hype-wise, it's the Switch version confirmed alongside the Switch 2 one; userbase-wise, I'd say it's vice versa.😉 I'll be defaulting to the Gen 9 release myself, already a fair distance into the first game whose "enhancements" don't turn my head so far and whose unspecified (or unreported?) QoL features seem unlikely to include a save transfer.
