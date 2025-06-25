Yoshi's Story is already available for the Switch Online's N64 app and now Nintendo has added the game's soundtrack to its mobile music app.

All up, there are 49 tracks with a runtime of 58 minutes in total. You'll be able to listen to smooth tunes like "Yoshis on the Beach", opening tracks from the beginning of the game including "The Yoshis Grew Happier", and even funky tracks like Yoshi's Disco.

Here's every song included in this latest update:

Yoshi's Story (N64)

Nintendo! Yoshi's Story! Yoshi's Song Yoshis on the Beach Yoshi Curry Yo-Yo-Yoshi! Yoshis and the Wind Steal into the Tall Tower Alpine Yoshi Music Play It Again, Yoshi Jungle Yoshi Jam Yoshis in the Seabed Yoshi GAmes The Toughies Dub Master Spider The Story Begins P.1-Beginning P.2-Cavern P.3-Summit P.4-Jungle P.5-Ocean P.6-Finale 30 Fruit! Yoshi's Mood The Yoshis Grew Happier To the Boss Room A Boss Appears! Boss Duel Yoshi Wins! Yoshi's Disco Baby Bowser's Castle Mysteries of Baby Bowser's Castle Baby Bowser Appears! Baby Bowser Battle Baby Bowser's Counterattack Yoshi Wins! (Baby Bowser Acts Tough) Baby Bowser's Escape Happiness Let's Give It a Try! Find the 7 Melons Goal! Got all 7 Melons! Taken to the Castle They're All Gone! Thank You, White Shy Guy Yoshi Room What's "Options"? Yoshi's Tale Yoshi's Credits

Apart from Yoshi's Story, the Nintendo Music app also has the Yoshi's Island soundtrack from the Super Nintendo era. This follows an update last week to the music app which added the Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics soundtrack.

If you want to listen to these tunes on Nintendo Music, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription.