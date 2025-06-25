Yoshi's Story
Image: Nintendo

Yoshi's Story is already available for the Switch Online's N64 app and now Nintendo has added the game's soundtrack to its mobile music app.

All up, there are 49 tracks with a runtime of 58 minutes in total. You'll be able to listen to smooth tunes like "Yoshis on the Beach", opening tracks from the beginning of the game including "The Yoshis Grew Happier", and even funky tracks like Yoshi's Disco.

Here's every song included in this latest update:

Yoshi's Story (N64)

  1. Nintendo!
  2. Yoshi's Story!
  3. Yoshi's Song
  4. Yoshis on the Beach
  5. Yoshi Curry
  6. Yo-Yo-Yoshi!
  7. Yoshis and the Wind
  8. Steal into the Tall Tower
  9. Alpine Yoshi Music
  10. Play It Again, Yoshi
  11. Jungle Yoshi Jam
  12. Yoshis in the Seabed
  13. Yoshi GAmes
  14. The Toughies
  15. Dub Master Spider
  16. The Story Begins
  17. P.1-Beginning
  18. P.2-Cavern
  19. P.3-Summit
  20. P.4-Jungle
  21. P.5-Ocean
  22. P.6-Finale
  23. 30 Fruit!
  24. Yoshi's Mood
  25. The Yoshis Grew Happier
  26. To the Boss Room
  27. A Boss Appears!
  28. Boss Duel
  29. Yoshi Wins!
  30. Yoshi's Disco
  31. Baby Bowser's Castle
  32. Mysteries of Baby Bowser's Castle
  33. Baby Bowser Appears!
  34. Baby Bowser Battle
  35. Baby Bowser's Counterattack
  36. Yoshi Wins! (Baby Bowser Acts Tough)
  37. Baby Bowser's Escape
  38. Happiness
  39. Let's Give It a Try!
  40. Find the 7 Melons
  41. Goal!
  42. Got all 7 Melons!
  43. Taken to the Castle
  44. They're All Gone!
  45. Thank You, White Shy Guy
  46. Yoshi Room
  47. What's "Options"?
  48. Yoshi's Tale
  49. Yoshi's Credits

Apart from Yoshi's Story, the Nintendo Music app also has the Yoshi's Island soundtrack from the Super Nintendo era. This follows an update last week to the music app which added the Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics soundtrack.

If you want to listen to these tunes on Nintendo Music, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription.

What do you think of the latest addition to Nintendo Music? What other music would you like to see added to this app? Let us know in the comments.