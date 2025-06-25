Yoshi's Story is already available for the Switch Online's N64 app and now Nintendo has added the game's soundtrack to its mobile music app.
All up, there are 49 tracks with a runtime of 58 minutes in total. You'll be able to listen to smooth tunes like "Yoshis on the Beach", opening tracks from the beginning of the game including "The Yoshis Grew Happier", and even funky tracks like Yoshi's Disco.
Here's every song included in this latest update:
Yoshi's Story (N64)
- Nintendo!
- Yoshi's Story!
- Yoshi's Song
- Yoshis on the Beach
- Yoshi Curry
- Yo-Yo-Yoshi!
- Yoshis and the Wind
- Steal into the Tall Tower
- Alpine Yoshi Music
- Play It Again, Yoshi
- Jungle Yoshi Jam
- Yoshis in the Seabed
- Yoshi GAmes
- The Toughies
- Dub Master Spider
- The Story Begins
- P.1-Beginning
- P.2-Cavern
- P.3-Summit
- P.4-Jungle
- P.5-Ocean
- P.6-Finale
- 30 Fruit!
- Yoshi's Mood
- The Yoshis Grew Happier
- To the Boss Room
- A Boss Appears!
- Boss Duel
- Yoshi Wins!
- Yoshi's Disco
- Baby Bowser's Castle
- Mysteries of Baby Bowser's Castle
- Baby Bowser Appears!
- Baby Bowser Battle
- Baby Bowser's Counterattack
- Yoshi Wins! (Baby Bowser Acts Tough)
- Baby Bowser's Escape
- Happiness
- Let's Give It a Try!
- Find the 7 Melons
- Goal!
- Got all 7 Melons!
- Taken to the Castle
- They're All Gone!
- Thank You, White Shy Guy
- Yoshi Room
- What's "Options"?
- Yoshi's Tale
- Yoshi's Credits
Apart from Yoshi's Story, the Nintendo Music app also has the Yoshi's Island soundtrack from the Super Nintendo era. This follows an update last week to the music app which added the Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics soundtrack.
If you want to listen to these tunes on Nintendo Music, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription.