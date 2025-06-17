Nintendo's Music app took one week off after it dropped the absolutely massive Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom soundtrack.

It's now back this time with another soundtrack, this time for Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics. You can expect plenty of smooth tunes in this latest update with 37 tracks in total and a runtime of 56 minutes. This includes everything from the title screen to the staff credits.

Here's the full tracklist:

Title Screen Opening Game Guides How to Play Board Games: Play 1 Board Games: Play 2 Board Games: Play 3 Board Games: Play 4 Yacht Dice: Which Category? Four-in-a-Row: Play Japanese Games: Play Dominoes: Deciding Turn Order Chess: Play Hanfuda: Determining the Dealer Riichi Mahjong: Play Card Games: Play 1 Card Games: Play 2 Card Games: Play 3 President Revolution Speed: Play Matching: Play War: Play Takoyaki: Play Pig's Tail: Play Golf: Final Results Sophisticated Games: Play Sports Games: During the Game 1 Sports Games: During the Game 2 Toy Tennis: During the Match Toy Soccer: During the Music Toy Boxing: Play Toy Basketball: During the Game Fishing: Play Battle Tanks: Play 6-Ball Puzzle: Play Online: Who's Joining? Staff Credits

This again follows on from an absolutely massive Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom album update. To listen to the music on this app, you'll need have an active Switch Online membership.

If you haven't already taken a look, Clubhouse Games for the Switch is one of 12 games recently to receive a free Switch 2 update. Here's what you can expect from it:

Club House Games: 51 Worldwide Classics - Version 2.0.0

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2:

General

Added Korean as a supported language.

Added support for GameShare: You can play 34 kinds of games with up to 4 players. The user who will host the GameShare session should select “GameShare” from the main menu, then “Via GameChat” or “Play With Local Users”.



The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch:

General

Added Korean as a supported language.

Several other adjustments and revisions have been made to improve the gameplay experience.

Note: Update data with the above content will also be distributed for the demo “Clubhouse Games: Guest Pass” as Ver. 2.0.0d.