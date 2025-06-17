Clubhouse Games
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo's Music app took one week off after it dropped the absolutely massive Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom soundtrack.

It's now back this time with another soundtrack, this time for Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics. You can expect plenty of smooth tunes in this latest update with 37 tracks in total and a runtime of 56 minutes. This includes everything from the title screen to the staff credits.

Here's the full tracklist:

  1. Title Screen
  2. Opening
  3. Game Guides
  4. How to Play
  5. Board Games: Play 1
  6. Board Games: Play 2
  7. Board Games: Play 3
  8. Board Games: Play 4
  9. Yacht Dice: Which Category?
  10. Four-in-a-Row: Play
  11. Japanese Games: Play
  12. Dominoes: Deciding Turn Order
  13. Chess: Play
  14. Hanfuda: Determining the Dealer
  15. Riichi Mahjong: Play
  16. Card Games: Play 1
  17. Card Games: Play 2
  18. Card Games: Play 3
  19. President Revolution
  20. Speed: Play
  21. Matching: Play
  22. War: Play
  23. Takoyaki: Play
  24. Pig's Tail: Play
  25. Golf: Final Results
  26. Sophisticated Games: Play
  27. Sports Games: During the Game 1
  28. Sports Games: During the Game 2
  29. Toy Tennis: During the Match
  30. Toy Soccer: During the Music
  31. Toy Boxing: Play
  32. Toy Basketball: During the Game
  33. Fishing: Play
  34. Battle Tanks: Play
  35. 6-Ball Puzzle: Play
  36. Online: Who's Joining?
  37. Staff Credits

This again follows on from an absolutely massive Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom album update. To listen to the music on this app, you'll need have an active Switch Online membership.

If you haven't already taken a look, Clubhouse Games for the Switch is one of 12 games recently to receive a free Switch 2 update. Here's what you can expect from it:

Club House Games: 51 Worldwide Classics - Version 2.0.0

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2:

General

  • Added Korean as a supported language.
  • Added support for GameShare:
    • You can play 34 kinds of games with up to 4 players.
    • The user who will host the GameShare session should select “GameShare” from the main menu, then “Via GameChat” or “Play With Local Users”.

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch:

General

  • Added Korean as a supported language.
  • Several other adjustments and revisions have been made to improve the gameplay experience.

Note: Update data with the above content will also be distributed for the demo “Clubhouse Games: Guest Pass” as Ver. 2.0.0d.

Will you be listening to the latest Switch 2 soundtrack? Have you tried out this game on the Switch yet? Let us know in the comments.