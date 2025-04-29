Electronic Arts is reportedly laying off between 300-400 staff, with 100 of those coming from Apex Legends and Star Wars: Jedi developer Respawn, Bloomberg reports.

A spokesperson for EA told the publication that the Redwood City, California-based company has "made select changes within our organization that more effectively aligns teams and allocates resources in service of driving future growth."

As mentioned above, a large portion of those cuts have come from Respawn Entertainment, responsible for creating the battle royale hero shooter Apex Legends, which came to Switch in 2021. According to IGN, those affected include QA workers, publishers, and developers.

On social media, Respawn states that it has "made the decision to step away from two early-stage incubation projects and make some targeted team adjustments across Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi." Apex Legends will remain supported at the studio, with plans to expand "what Apex can be." One of the projects is likely the untitled extraction shooter set in the Titanfall universe.

IGN also reports that senior vice president at Respawn Daniel Suarez is stepping into the General Manager role, previously occupied by the studio's founder, Vince Zampella. Zampella is now group General Manager and Executive Vice President.

This news comes months after EA reduced its financial forecast due to the under-performance of EA Sports FC 25. The developer and publisher is planning to support the Switch 2, with EA Sports Madden NFL 26 confirmed for the console.

Our thoughts are with those affected by the job losses, and we hope you all manage to find something else within the industry.