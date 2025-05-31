Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 814k

Although CD Projekt Red is readying up for the release of Cyberpunk 2077 on the Switch 2 next week, it's also currently celebrating the 10th anniversary of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

As part of this, it's announced it will be bringing cross-platform mod support to multiple platforms. Unfortunately, this does not include the Switch version, but hey – with the Switch 2 just around the corner, who knows what might happen. Some Nintendo fans are already making requests.

According to the official announcement, this new feature will allow console players to create, share and enjoy mods – making them more accessible than before. The same update is scheduled to be released at some point "later this year".





CD Projekt Red has shown ongoing support for the Nintendo Switch version of The Witcher 3 since it arrived on the hybrid device in 2019. And while it took a bit longer to get the Netflix DLC on this platform, it did eventually show up in a 2023 update alongside some improvements.

If you haven't played this game yet, it's arguably one of the greatest action-RPGs of all-time and is well worth a look if you're a fan of epic fantasy adventures. We gave it an "excellent" nine out of ten stars here on Nintendo Life: