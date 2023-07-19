You might have completely forgotten by now, but the Switch version of The Witcher III: Wild Hunt has been due to receive DLC inspired by 'The Witcher' Netflix show since its initial announcement back in July 2021.

Well, the good news is that it's now live via Patch 4.0.4, which also adds a pretty significant bunch of fixes, features, and quality-of-life enhancements.

So without further ado, let's see what's in store for Switch players...

ONLINE FEATURES — NINTENDO SWITCH

Added a cross-progression feature between platforms which replaces the previous save file integration introduced in patch 3.6 for the Nintendo Switch. Your latest saves will be automatically uploaded to the cloud so you can easily pick up where you left off on other platforms. Cross-progression provides the latest save for every save type. This feature becomes available after you log into your account. Please note that it requires a GOG account regardless of your platform.

By signing up to MY REWARDS in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, players can receive:

• Swords of the Nine-Tailed Vixen

• White Tiger of the West Armor

• Dol Blathanna Armor Set

• Roach Card

Detailed information on how to redeem the rewards is available at thewitcher.com/my-rewards

ADDITIONAL CONTENT — NINTENDO SWITCH

Added a new side quest, In The Eternal Fire's Shadow, in Velen. Rewards are inspired by Neftlix's The Witcherseries.

Added an alternative appearance for Dandelion inspired by Netflix's The Witcher series. You can enable it in Options → Gameplay.

Added an alternative Nilfgaardian Armor set inspired by Netflix's The Witcher series. You can enable it in Options → Gameplay.

Added Chinese and Korean voice-overs. Availability varies by region and version.

QUALITY OF LIFE CHANGES — NINTENDO SWITCH

Added a Quick Sign Casting option. It allows signs to be switched and cast without opening the radial menu. You can find it in Options → Gameplay.

Adjusted the minimum height for fall damage, allowing the player to survive falls from higher heights.

Herbs can now be instantly looted with a single interaction – without the additional loot window.

Added options that dynamically hide the minimap and quest objectives when not in combat or using Witcher senses. You can find it in Options → Video → HUD Configuration → Hide minimap during Exploration and Hide objectives during Exploration.

Added the option to slow walk when playing with a controller. You can now slow walk by lightly pushing the left stick forward.

Added an alternative sprint mode option when playing with a controller. It's activated by tapping the left stick. You can find it in Options → Control Settings.

Added an option to make target-lock unnaffected by camera inversion. You can find it in Options → Control Settings.

Improved the radial menu so bombs, bolts and pocket items can now be switched dynamically without opening the inventory.

Added the option to scale the font size for subtitles, NPC chatter and dialogue choices. You can find it in Options → Video → HUD Configuration.

Added various other small fixes, tweaks, and quality-of-life changes, including a few secrets to be discovered by players.

Added an option to switch potions and apply oils from the radial menu.

Added an option to auto-apply oils in combat.

New default map filter. The new default filter hides some icons such as "?" and boat icons in order to reduce the icon flood. These icons can be turned back on with the “All” map mode toggle.

GAMEPLAY — NINTENDO SWITCH

Added the mod Full Combat Rebalance 3 by Flash_in_the_flesh which includes balance changes and various fixes to gameplay. We took a curated approach to this mod, with some elements further tweaked from what you’ll find in the mod by default, while other elements were omitted.

Scavenger Hunt: Wolf School Gear - Fixed an issue where the chest at the Signal Tower couldn't be opened.

From Ofier's Distant Shores - Fixed an issue where the diagram in the chest at the bandit's hideout could be missing.

Hard Times - Fixed an issue where Geralt couldn't talk or give the letter to the blacksmith.

Echoes of the Past - Fixed an issue where, after defeating the foglets, the quest could get stuck and it wouldn't be possible to talk to Yennefer.

Wine Wars- Fixed an issue where the quest couldn't be completed if the player destroyed one of the required monster nests during exploration.

Fixed an issue where the Grandmaster Wolven Set wouldn't require Mastercrafted items.

Various small fixes to quests and cutscenes.

So there you have it! Not a bad little update at all; cross progression in particular is an excellent addition that we're positive fans will appreciate.