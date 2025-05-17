Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 813k

Sega's ninja classic Shinobi returns this August with the help of Lizardcube and in the lead up we've been learning more and more about this new entry.

The latest update shares a behind-the-scenes look at the development of Shinobi: Art of Vengeance - which is aiming to push the limits of 2D animated games as well as reimagine this beloved series with a bold new art style and plenty of next-generation ninja action.

The first episode of this series focuses on the innovative visuals and the hand-drawn aesthetic including a chat with the company's CEO, art and creative designer Ben Fiquet as well as Julian Nguyen-You, the backgrounds supervisor.

"Step inside the creative minds at Lizardcube and get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at their unique approach to bringing the art of SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance to life. SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance launches on August 29th"

You can find out more about the physical release and of the game in our previous coverage. Pre-orders are also live, with the game due out on 29th August 2025 for Switch and multiple other platforms.