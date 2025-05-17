Sega's ninja classic Shinobi returns this August with the help of Lizardcube and in the lead up we've been learning more and more about this new entry.
The latest update shares a behind-the-scenes look at the development of Shinobi: Art of Vengeance - which is aiming to push the limits of 2D animated games as well as reimagine this beloved series with a bold new art style and plenty of next-generation ninja action.
The first episode of this series focuses on the innovative visuals and the hand-drawn aesthetic including a chat with the company's CEO, art and creative designer Ben Fiquet as well as Julian Nguyen-You, the backgrounds supervisor.
"Step inside the creative minds at Lizardcube and get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at their unique approach to bringing the art of SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance to life. SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance launches on August 29th"
You can find out more about the physical release and of the game in our previous coverage. Pre-orders are also live, with the game due out on 29th August 2025 for Switch and multiple other platforms.