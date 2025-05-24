Nintendo has been revealing all sorts of details about Mario Kart World each week in the leadup to the Switch 2 launch and we've now got even more footage.

First up is a glimpse of the game's official title screen which features the driver (in this case, Mario) zipping about the world of the new game. It seems you'll be able to jump straight into the action from this start screen and roam about the new open world by simply pressing the L and R buttons.





Pressing L+R pulls up the menu, but then if you select free roam, you seamlessly start playing wherever you are on the title screen!

This is certainly a nice change to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as it's no longer just a static picture of some artwork.

Next up we've got a look at the one of the many missions in the game - it's quick and challenging, and can be activated by driving onto a P Switch. Keep in mind this isn't the first time we've seen missions and challenges like this in Mario Kart.





"Perform a bold escape through the ice-cream ravine!" Nintendo posted a new Mario Kart World mission!

This mission tasks Toadette with a "bold escape through the ice-cream ravine" and it's a race against the clock. This follows a previous mission that showed the Cow having to navigate through a herd of cows on the map.