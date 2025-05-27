Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 814k

Atlus will be bringing RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army to the Switch 2 (and Switch) on 19th June 2025.

If you are planning to test out Nintendo's new system with this game, you may be interested in this new gameplay footage uploaded on the official Sega YouTube channel. This episode showcases the battle system mechanics of the remaster.

"This time, we’ll introduce the Raidou’s unique battle system. Be sure to check it out! Narration by: Chris Okawa --- Conjure Demons to Vanquish Demons Make way for Raidou Kuzunoha, Devil Summoner! Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. the Soulless Army, the acclaimed 2006 action RPG"

Pre-orders for this supernatural RPG are available now on the eShop. Here's the official description of this game, if you're not familiar with it:

"The beloved supernatural action RPG from ATLUS returns! Experience the story of Raidou Kuzunoha XIV, apprentice detective and Devil Summoner. Undertake the case of the century and uncover the secrets of the Soulless Army with the aid of your demons. With revamped visuals, quality of life updates, new voiceover, and an overhauled battle system, an exciting and unexpected journey awaits both veterans and newcomers alike."

You can also check out the game's performance and resolution for the Switch 2 in our previous post here on Nintendo Life. You can check out the previous episode of this video series below. It introduces players to the world of the 20th year of the Taisho era: