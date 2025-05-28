Developer Too Kyo Games has announced that it will be providing regular updates to The Hundred Line - Last Defense Academy following its success on the Nintendo Switch.

The first, which doesn't have a release date at the time of writing, will introduce some much-needed quality-of-life improvements that should make for a more enjoyable experience for both newcomers and fans. Primarily, you'll be able to skip through certain bits of content, including repeated battles and the morning/night animation.

Here's the list of all the planned improvements in the first update:

- Battles similar to those already cleared can now be skipped for certain routes.

- The morning and evening bell screen animations can now be skipped.

- The button press time required to skip movies has been shortened.

- Improved the battle content in Chapter00_1-100.

- Additional bug fixes.

In addition to the new update, an accolades trailer has also been released which demonstrates just how incredibly well-received the game has been with critics (you can even see a cheeky little quote from Nintendo Life itself in the middle).

Co-director Kazutaka Kodaka has also expressed his gratitude for the warm reception:

“Over the past 5 years we put our blood, sweat, and tears into our creation, literally risking it all so that The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy could be the game we envisioned. To take this massive risk and then to receive praise from critics and gamers alike proves to us that this is the one-of-a-kind experience we strived for and we are grateful to everyone for supporting us in this journey."

Information on when the first update will launch will be shared at a later date.