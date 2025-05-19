Switch 2's release date is just a few weeks away, and its proximity has driven the purchase of Switch 1 games into a real rut (in the UK, at least).

The latest look at the UK physical charts will be a familiar sight for those who tune in weekly, with Switch sales not being remotely close to what they used to be. New releases DOOM: The Dark Ages and The Precinct take the gold and silver, while the recent strong showing from Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has weakened slightly, with the title dropping to eighth.

"But wait, none of those are on Switch," you may be saying, and you're right. You have to go all the way down to 10th this week to find Nintendo's first entry (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, no surprises there), and then down to 15th for the other familiar faces.

We can only assume that next month will see the return of a much more Nintendo-dominated picture, but expect more of the same until then.

Here's a look at the full top 40 for this week, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split NEW 1 DOOM: The Dark Ages NEW 2 The Precinct 6 3 EA Sports FC 25 PS5 47%, Switch 23%, PS4 21%, Xbox Series 9% 2 4 Minecraft 5 5 Grand Theft Auto V 4 6 Assassin's Creed Shadows 15 7 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition 1 8 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 3 9 Astro Bot 7 10 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 8 11 Monster Hunter Wilds 9 12 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle 13 13 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 43%, PS4 20%, Xbox 15%, PS5 15% 22 14 Batman Arkham Collection 16 15 Nintendo Switch Sports 11 16 Super Mario Party Jamboree 17 17 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 10 18 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition 19 19 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 18 20 Split Fiction 26 21 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Switch 39%, PS5 38%, PS4 15%, Xbox Series 8% 24 22 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 32 23 Mad Max 23 24 Red Dead Redemption 2

14 25 Mortal Combat X 25 26 Minecraft: PlayStation Edition

33 27 Batman: Arkham Knight

12 28 Elden Ring

29 29 Just Dance 2025 Edition Switch 97%, PS5 3% 37 30 Red Dead Redemption PS4 67%, Switch 33% 27 31 The Last of Us Part II: Remastered 38 32 Dog Man: Mission Impawsible Switch 83%, PS5 17% 35 33 WWE 2K25 - 34 Resident Evil 3 34 35 Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite - 36 NBA 2K25 PS5 71%, Switch 14%, PS4 10%, Xbox Series 6% - 37 Stray Switch 60%, PS5 27%, PS4 13% 36 38 Pokémon Legends: Arceus - 39 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition PS4 53%, Switch 26%, Xbox Series 21% 34 40 Super Mario Odyssey



