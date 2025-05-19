Switch 2's release date is just a few weeks away, and its proximity has driven the purchase of Switch 1 games into a real rut (in the UK, at least).
The latest look at the UK physical charts will be a familiar sight for those who tune in weekly, with Switch sales not being remotely close to what they used to be. New releases DOOM: The Dark Ages and The Precinct take the gold and silver, while the recent strong showing from Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has weakened slightly, with the title dropping to eighth.
"But wait, none of those are on Switch," you may be saying, and you're right. You have to go all the way down to 10th this week to find Nintendo's first entry (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, no surprises there), and then down to 15th for the other familiar faces.
We can only assume that next month will see the return of a much more Nintendo-dominated picture, but expect more of the same until then.
Here's a look at the full top 40 for this week, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
NEW
|1
|DOOM: The Dark Ages
|NEW
|2
|The Precinct
|
6
|3
|EA Sports FC 25
|PS5 47%, Switch 23%, PS4 21%, Xbox Series 9%
|
2
|4
|Minecraft
|5
|5
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
4
|6
|
Assassin's Creed Shadows
|
15
|7
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|1
|8
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|
3
|9
|Astro Bot
|
7
|10
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
8
|11
|Monster Hunter Wilds
|
9
|12
|Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
|
13
|13
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 43%, PS4 20%, Xbox 15%, PS5 15%
|
22
|14
|Batman Arkham Collection
|
16
|15
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
11
|16
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|
17
|17
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
10
|18
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
19
|19
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|
18
|20
|Split Fiction
|
26
|21
|Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|Switch 39%, PS5 38%, PS4 15%, Xbox Series 8%
|
24
|22
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
32
|23
|Mad Max
|
23
|24
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|
14
|25
|Mortal Combat X
|
25
|26
|Minecraft: PlayStation Edition
|
33
|27
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|
12
|28
|Elden Ring
|
29
|29
|Just Dance 2025 Edition
|Switch 97%, PS5 3%
|
37
|30
|Red Dead Redemption
|PS4 67%, Switch 33%
|
27
|31
|The Last of Us Part II: Remastered
|
38
|32
|Dog Man: Mission Impawsible
|Switch 83%, PS5 17%
|
35
|33
|
WWE 2K25
|-
|34
|Resident Evil 3
|
34
|35
|Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite
|
-
|36
|NBA 2K25
|PS5 71%, Switch 14%, PS4 10%, Xbox Series 6%
|-
|37
|Stray
|Switch 60%, PS5 27%, PS4 13%
|
36
|38
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|
-
|39
|Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition
|PS4 53%, Switch 26%, Xbox Series 21%
|
34
|40
|Super Mario Odyssey
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
(sees Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite on the list)
Wait, what? Did they find a warehouse full of copies or something?
Waiting is the hardest part. Except, you know all the other bad parts in life. Waiting actually isn't that bad... I'll just play games until then.
Of course it's 8 Deluxe that's still in the top 10 - quite curious to see how the situation will change when Switch 2 comes out (in Japan that's practically guaranteed)!
Anyway, personally happy to see Clair Obscur in 8th, Astro Bot in 9th, 8 Deluxe in 10th, Monster Hunter Wilds in 11th, Indiana Jones in 12th, Hogwarts Legacy in 13th and still selling the most on Switch (makes even more sense since luckily there will be a Switch 2 upgrade - too bad Nintendo Life never made an article about it, but fortunately people mentioned it in the comments at least), Switch Sports in 15th, Jamboree in 16th, New Horizons in 17th, The Witcher III in 18th, Split Fiction in 20th, Skywalker Saga in 21st and selling the most on Switch, Wonder in 22th etc.!
Nice to see DOOM in the top 10 for once.
Not here to spark another debate but these charts will need to evolve to include digital soon where possible.
I've been paying Doom on Xbox game pass and it's great fun so glad to see that take number 1. Can switch 2 take every spot on the top 10 when it releases?
Again, isn’t that Minecraft title in the Top10 the Switch version? Great seeing Hogwarts Legacy continue to sell well, and in particular on Nintendo hardware.
Folks must be buying hogwarts to prep for the upgrade path.
Mario Kart 8 DX will continue to sell in 2035! 🤣🤣
Cyberpunk will be the most interesting launch game to watch regarding these charts. Hopefully it does well and helps spread the message that Key Cards are abominations.
DOOM The Dark Ages is a good game. So I agree with this list.
Wow Dog Man clinging on to a top 40 spot is really surprising, but good for it!
I'm waiting for Bluey back on Top 40 again. 🙂
