In case you somehow missed it, we're getting another Lord of the Rings game, but this one is probably like no other entry you've seen in the series before. This new title, known as Tales of the Shire, has been described as a "cosy" Tolkien-inspired lifestyle-like game and it's arriving on the Switch this July.

In the lead up to the big release, the New Zealand team Wētā Workshop is now showcasing various aspects of the title with special "inside look" videos. The latest one covers the Fellowship behind this new game - with various shorts directly from the team, including how certain aspects of the game have been crafted.

We went 'hands on' with Tales of the Shire last year and here's a bit about what we thought at the time:

"Tales of the Shire wears its food-loving identity on its sleeve and we walked away genuinely surprised by something that didn't look all that enticing from the outside. You can decorate your Hobbit house, go fishing, and improve relationships with the other Hobbits. It doesn’t feel entirely unique, blending together lots of different elements from other life-sim games, but Tales of the Shire is at least attempting to carve its own identity in the space by focusing on the cooking aspect."

You can find out more about Tales of the Shire in our previous coverage, including a look at the "heart and art" of the game.