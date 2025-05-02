In case you missed it, Nintendo has rolled out a new update, and no - we're not talking about the big 20.0.0 update, this is a completely new patch officially bumping the firmware up to Version 20.0.1.

This latest update resolves Error Code: 2206-1015, which Nintendo was already "investigating" after multiple player reports. It seems this issue was popping up when users installed the previous update and then restarted the system.

Here are the full (and brief) patch notes for this latest update via Nintendo's support page:

Ver. 20.0.1 (Released May 2, 2025)

Fixed an issue where Error Code: 2206-1015 sometimes occurred when restarting the system after updating to system version 20.0.0. If you're encountering the error, update your Nintendo Switch console in Maintenance Mode.

As noted by Nintendo, if you've encountered this error, you'll need to enter the system's "maintenance mode" to resolve the problem. Here are Nintendo's official steps:

Ensure the console is powered off. If the console does not respond, hold down the POWER Button for twelve seconds to force it to shut down. With the console powered off, hold down the volume up (+) and volume down (-) buttons, then press the POWER Button to turn the system on. Be sure to keep the volume buttons pressed down until the Maintenance Mode menu is displayed. Once in Maintenance Mode, select Update System and follow the prompts to complete this process. If a Parental Control PIN has been set for the system, you will be prompted to enter it. If you have forgotten the PIN number, it will need to be reset.

If all of this still hasn't fixed the issue, or you end up getting a different error code, you might need to reach out to Nintendo.

This update follows Version 20.0.0, which added Virtual Game Cards, GameShare and Switch 2 transfers. You can find out more in our original patch note post here on Nintendo Life: