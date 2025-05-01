Nintendo's Switch Online game trials aren't always the biggest reveals, but in Japan this month, Nintendo will be doing something a little bit different. Between 2nd May until 25th May, there'll be four surprise trials released.

The first one has been revealed as Toby Fox's Undertale game, with his next lot of chapters for Deltarune recently confirmed to be arriving this June. This first trial for May will run until the 4th and will be followed by the next three games - scheduled for the following dates:

- Game Trial 1: 2nd May - 4th May (Undertale)

- Game Trial 2: 9th May - 11th May

- Game Trial 3: 16th May - 18th May

- Game Trail 4: 23rd May - 25th May

Keep in mind these trials are available to Japanese Switch Online subscribers. Anyone who participates will also be able to earn Platinum Points and each title is discounted during this period. Additionally, any progress (including save data) made during these trials will carry over to the full games.

