For those of you looking to kick off your Star Wars Day celebrations a little bit early, Nintendo is lending a bit of a helping hand to those with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription — at least in North America, anyway.

From 30th April 10 am PT / 1pm ET to 6th May at 11:59 pm PT / 7th May at 2:59am ET, Nintendo is allowing NSO members to dive into Star Wars: Bounty Hunter and Star Wars: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles at no additional cost via its Game Trial incentive. That's right across the May 4th weekend.

These two games are remasters, by Aspyr, of some lesser-loved classic Star Wars games — the former from the PlayStation 2 GameCube, and the latter from the PlayStation and Dreamcast (and GBA, but, well... that's not included here).





Star Wars: Bounty Hunter takes place before Attack of the Clones and sees you play as Jango Fett in an adventure that sees you jetpacking and shooting your way through levels. Jedi Power Battles, on the other hand, is a sort of platform, beat 'em up that takes place during the events of The Phantom Menace.

Both are certainly of their time, that's for sure, and it shows in both remasters. Still, for a free game trial, they're well worth checking out, particularly if you're a Star Wars fan. Our resident expert Jim Norman reviewed both games back when they launched, with each getting a 6/10 for a mix of charm and outdated, frustrating mechanics.

Will you be checking out these via Game Trial? Let us know in the comments.