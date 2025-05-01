Alongside the Switch 2 release, Nintendo is adding the GameCube library to the Switch Online + Expansion Pack. If you want to experience this library of games in the most authentic way possible (outside of the real thing), you're going to want one of the new GameCube controllers.

This looks like an original GameCube controller but also contains wireless capabilities and includes additional buttons like the C-Button - as seen on other Switch 2 controllers. These purple controllers will once again release on June 5th (the same date as the Switch 2) and Nintendo has now confirmed the dates you'll be able to buy them if you're based in North America.

Early purchase access invitation recipients will be able to pick them up between May 8th - May 12th, and then starting on May 13th, these controllers will be open to "paid Nintendo Switch Online membership holders". They'll set you back $64.99 USD / $84.99 CAD and there's a limit of one purchase per Nintendo account.

"From 5/8/25 – 5/12/25, limited to Nintendo Switch 2 early purchase access invitation recipients. Starting 5/13/25, open to paid Nintendo Switch Online membership holders."

These controllers have already been made available for pre-order in other parts of the world. Keep in mind, they're also "optional" and are not required to play Nintendo GameCube on Switch 2. However, if you do want to experience this new library of retro games, it's exclusively available on the Switch 2. This particular controller is also "only compatible" with the Switch 2 system, according to Nintendo. It will also apparently work with other games but there might be some "issues".