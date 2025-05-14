On today's edition of 'Collaborations We Didn't Expect,' Square Enix has announced that it is teaming up with the Japanese TV network TBS Television to develop a brand-new game IP (thanks, Gematsu).

TBS Television, not the one that our friends in the US will likely be familiar with, is a Tokyo-based network responsible for shows like Takeshi's Castle, Ultraman and Sasuku (which you might recognise as 'Ninja Warrior' out West). The network established TBS Games back in 2023 with the hopes of "deliver[ing] the most impressive gaming experiences," and has since published a handful of games based on its franchises, including the 2024 Switch release of I Am Adventure Boy: Ultimate Escape Island in Japan.

After being announced in the latest Square Enix financial report, the companies confirmed their partnership in a press release. In it, the two studios state that they have "decided to combine the experience and strengths they have cultivated in their respective fields to collaborate on the development of a completely new, original IP game for both domestic and international audiences" (translated via Google).

Details are pretty thin on what form this collaboration will take, but any game announcement arriving in 2025 has us wondering if Switch 2 is on the cards. Square Enix has never been one to shy away from a Nintendo release, and TBS Games has form with Switch launches too, albeit limited to Japan. Let's just hope that the partnership is worth the wait.

We'll be keeping an eye out for more information over the coming months.