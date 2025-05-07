EA and Hazelight Studios have confirmed that Split Fiction has now sold over 4 million copies since its launch on 6th March 2025.

In EA's latest financial release, the publisher noted that Split Fiction had a "hugely successful launch", which was then swiftly followed up by a social media post from Hazelight to highlight the milestone.



So many of you have picked up Split Fiction already, it’s amazing… 🤯



Seeing the fun you have with our game and the love you show for Mio, Zoe and each other warms our hearts here at Hazelight ❤️



And so many hot dogs made… 😨 4 MILLION SOLD!!!!So many of you have picked up Split Fiction already, it’s amazing… 🤯Seeing the fun you have with our game and the love you show for Mio, Zoe and each other warms our hearts here at Hazelight ❤️And so many hot dogs made… 😨 pic.twitter.com/IgByYHDAnz May 6, 2025

Of course, Split Fiction is also making its way to the Nintendo Switch 2 on 5th June 2025, with co-op play available with just one copy of the game via the Friend Pass. This will let you play with someone not only on Switch 2, but via cross-platform on other consoles too.

However, the game has come under fire on Switch 2 for utilising the code-in-a-box setup for its physical release. It's seemingly the only title so far to do so, with other third-party publishers opting for the game-key card.

It's also recently been reported that a Split Fiction movie may be in the works with actor Sydney Sweeney cast in a key role. The screenwriters behind Deadpool and Wolverine are supposedly scripting the adaptation.