Josef Fares and Hazelight's latest co-op action-adventure Split Fiction is on the way to the Switch 2 this June and now to add this, Variety is reporting the upcoming movie adaptation has cast Sydney Sweeney.

Sweeney's role has not been decided yet, but according to Variety's "sources" she'll be playing either Zoe or Mio. Jon M. Chu (Wicked) is reportedly directing and the script is supposedly being handled by the Deadpool & Wolverine screenwriters.

Details about the Split Fiction movie first emerged in March of this year. It's being produced by Story Kitchen, which has already been credited on "video game-to-screen" productions like the Sonic movies. Story Kitchen is also linked to the movie adaptation of It Takes Two - based on Hazelight's "Game of the Year" title released on Switch in 2022.

This latest update on the Split Fiction movie follows the news earlier this week about Sydney Sweeney signing on "to produce" a movie based on Sega's OutRun series.