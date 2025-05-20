Sonic the Hedgehog is known for all sorts of partnerships and ahead of the arrival of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, Sega might be teasing some sort of collaboration with the energy drink company Red Bull.
Sonic's official social media account posted a rally car featuring a Sonic the Hedgehog graphic and in a separate post there's a close-up of Red Bull's logo, with Red Bull Gaming even acknowledging it with the eye emoji:
Sonic fans (as well as racing and rally fans) have responded with all sorts of thoughts, theories and even some jokes about what announcement could be taking place next:
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds was originally announced at The Game Awards last year, with Sega mentioning at the time how it was coming soon to multiple platforms including the Nintendo Switch. This latest collab would follow on from a team up with the DC Universe.
Since then, there have been closed network tests, but there's no word on when exactly this game will be released. It's certainly a busy year for racing fans with titles like Mario Kart World, Fast Fusion and Kirby Air Riders 2 all scheduled for 2025.