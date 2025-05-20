Sonic the Hedgehog is known for all sorts of partnerships and ahead of the arrival of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, Sega might be teasing some sort of collaboration with the energy drink company Red Bull.

Sonic's official social media account posted a rally car featuring a Sonic the Hedgehog graphic and in a separate post there's a close-up of Red Bull's logo, with Red Bull Gaming even acknowledging it with the eye emoji:

👀 — Red Bull Gaming (@redbullgaming) May 20, 2025

Sonic fans (as well as racing and rally fans) have responded with all sorts of thoughts, theories and even some jokes about what announcement could be taking place next:

It's the same sticker that Williams used when he got together with Sega pic.twitter.com/xMgh3rZclw May 20, 2025



The next will be “get set” and the third will be “go” and they’ll shadow drop Sonic Racing Crossworlds. That or shadow drop Sonic R 2 or a Sonic R Remake on the Nintendo eShop. And only the eShop. pic.twitter.com/LtSMl6RMlY Guarantee this is one of three posts.The next will be “get set” and the third will be “go” and they’ll shadow drop Sonic Racing Crossworlds. That or shadow drop Sonic R 2 or a Sonic R Remake on the Nintendo eShop. And only the eShop. https://t.co/zMyxxp8Mbe May 20, 2025

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds was originally announced at The Game Awards last year, with Sega mentioning at the time how it was coming soon to multiple platforms including the Nintendo Switch. This latest collab would follow on from a team up with the DC Universe.

Since then, there have been closed network tests, but there's no word on when exactly this game will be released. It's certainly a busy year for racing fans with titles like Mario Kart World, Fast Fusion and Kirby Air Riders 2 all scheduled for 2025.