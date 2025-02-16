Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 796k

As part of the Batman Day celebrations last year, Sega announced a special collaboration with DC Comics, where the blue blur and friends would be teaming up with the Dark Knight and other legendary superheroes from the DC universe.

Now, in a new update, we've got a look at the cover of the very first issue of this unique crossover including a variant cover. As you can see, both feature Sonic's gang and the DC crew including characters like Wonder Woman and The Flash. The first issue will be launching on 19th March 2025 with the main cover art by Pablo M. Collar (DC, Marvel) and the variant 'B' cover by Ethan Young (Marvel, Transformers, TMNT).

DC x Sonic the Hedgehog collection (120 pages) is starting to become available for preorder ($17.99): Target: bit.ly/423lpPD Barnes & Noble: bit.ly/4fT72ka Based on the page count, I'm guessing this will be a collection of the 5 comic issues from the collab? Release date listed as September 2nd — Frack's Sonic Deals (@frackdeals.bsky.social) 2025-01-09T12:12:05.149Z

With just months to go until the DC x Sonic the Hedgehog crossover, we now have our first look at a another variant cover for Issue #1! Full details in our link in the replies! #SonicNews | #IDWSonicTheHedgehog — Sonic City ⋆★ Sonic News, Media & Community ★⋆🦔💨 (@sonic-city.net) 2025-01-31T09:02:04.090Z

In case you missed our original coverage of this new crossover comic - Sonic and his friends will become DC heroes. This includes Shadow as Batman, Sonic as The Flash, Silver as Green Lantern, Amy as Wonder Woman, Knuckles as Superman, and Tails as Cyborg.

There'll be one issue of the comic per month, the series is written by Ian Flynn and there'll be a collector's edition combining all of the comics, as well as merchandise including accessories, toys and more scheduled for Fall 2025. Sega of America has also confirmed this celebration of DC and the Sonic universe will continue in 2026.

