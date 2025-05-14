Level-5's long-awaited new Fantasy Life game, Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, is just over a week away, and the first review for the upcoming game has just dropped.

Japanese publication Famitsu has scored the "slow-life RPG" an impressive 9/9/9/9, totalling 36/40, and according to the reviewers, it will take between 30-40 hours to beat the story, and up to 80 to 100 hours if you're going for 100%. Thanks to Ryokutya2089 for sharing this info (via Gematsu).

For comparison's sake, Fantasy Life on the 3DS scored an equally impressive 9/9/9/8 for a total of 35/40, so it sounds like people who loved the original will adore this one. We loved it, so we have high hopes for the new one.

Interestingly, while Fantasy Life was a 3DS exclusive, The Girl Who Steals Time is going multiplatform. While the Switch, PC, and console versions are out on 21st May (the Deluxe Edition grants early access on 18th on PC), we'll also be getting a Switch 2 version later in the year, which promises improved frame rates and visuals.

