We're now past 5th May (at least in some parts of the world) and you know what that means - there's now less than a month to go until the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, with the new system set to make its worldwide debut on 5th June.

Since Nintendo announced the release date of the new hardware during its Direct broadcast in April, it's detailed the new games on the way as well as the features and tech this new hardware is packing. It has also opened pre-orders for the device around the globe.

Of course, there have been some other talking points alongside the big reveal - like the pricing of the new system and games, Game-Key Cards, certain compatibility issues with the existing Switch library, and even the fact Welcome Tour is a paid game.

Still, there's generally a lot of excitement. Nintendo enthusiasts who have gone 'hands on' with the system at Nintendo's special events appear to have enjoyed themselves. We're also quite taken with the new hardware based on our first impressions.