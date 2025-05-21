The Nintendo Switch Online Missions & Rewards program has been trucking along since its launch back in April 2022 with a wide variety of icons, from beloved Nintendo characters to game consoles. And, in the run up to the Switch 2's launch, Nintendo is running a new series of icons based on its library of consoles in the run-up to the Switch 2's release later this year.

Kicking things off are the Nintendo Entertainment System (along with the Famicom, of course) and the Nintendo 64. Two absolute classics, we're sure you'll agree.

The NES line-up of icons is full of some pretty deep cuts, however, with one in particular standing out to us. Just have a look at that console in the top right.

Do you recognise the black console in the top-right console? With the unusual gamepad which has a number keypad in-between the D-pad and A and B buttons?

If you don't, then don't worry — this really is the definition of obscure Nintendo history. If you can identify the console, well, congrats!

This is the Dataship 1200, a Japan-exclusive console that is both a Famicom and a banking system. You know, so you can cash in all those gold coins in Super Mario Bros. in real life. (Not really... but it'd be funny, right?). It doesn't look like a console at first glance, rather a piece of retro office kit you might have on your desk.

Released in 1989 / 1990 (dates vary), the console could read data cards instead of cartridges (so scrap that Mario banking idea), and has a built-in network system, allowing users to connect to the internet and do their banking. It's a pretty wild and unique idea for a console, even at the time, so that probably explains why there weren't many units produced. They're very hard to get hold of, with few sightings in the wild.



If you want a better look at the console, then the Mario Museum has a selection of excellent shots of the system on its website. We've included a few of them here for you (thank you to Steve, author and curator of Mario Museum, for allowing us to use these), but please have a look at their collection of curated Nintendo and Mario goodies:





We should point out that this isn't even the first time Nintendo has used the Dataship 1200 as an NSO icon; the company used it way back in September 2022; it must have completely passed us by back at the time.

So, here's your second chance to grab a Dataship 1200 icon for your Nintendo Switch account icon — if you have an NSO subscription, of course. It's available until 27th May 2025, where the icons swap to the handheld era of the Game Boy and GBA. We love these retro console icons, so we'll be using our Platinum Points to snap all of these up.

Did you recognise the Dataship 1200? What weird Nintendo console or peripheral would you like to see an icon for next? Let us know in the comments — oh, and vote in the poll, too!