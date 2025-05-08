Nintendo has released its financial data for the full FY2025, and you know what that means: it's time to take an updated look at the top ten best-selling Switch titles.

The only notable change we can see here is that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has expectedly overtaken Pokémon Sword and Shield. It's not by much though; the latest generation has outsold the previous by a mere 70,000 copies. That gap is likely to grow in the months ahead, of course, but probably not by much.

Otherwise, we can see just a minor uptick in sales for the remainder of the bunch, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe edging toward that 70 million milestone. We reckon it will do it, but with Mario Kart World waiting in the wings, it might not be quite so smooth-sailing.

Outside of the top ten, Nintendo Switch Sports and Super Mario Bros. Wonder have sold 16.27 million and 16.03 million respectively. It remains to be seen if either can supplant Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, but it'll definitely be a close call.

Here's the current sales breakdown (we've included the figures from last quarter for comparison).

Nintendo has also reconfirmed the release windows for its major upcoming titles, including a slew of games for the Nintendo Switch 2.