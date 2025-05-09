We haven't really gone a day without some kind of controversy in the Switch 2 world. And this time Mario Kart World is back in the spotlight, as Nintendo has responded to claims that some of the game's billboards appear to be created with AI.

In a statement to Eurogamer, a spokesperson for Nintendo told the publication that "AI-generated images were not used in the development of Mario Kart World."

Suspicions began to bubble online following the Mario Kart World Nintendo Treehouse demonstration, where some believed that the billboards in the game had unusual fonts or strange effects and proportions. This continued following the Mario Kart World Nintendo Direct.

Digital Foundry waded into the conversation too, picking out the lower-quality images on the billboards, but wanted to wait until the final product is out to before making judgments.

But, of course, the footage we saw of Mario Kart World may be of an older build of the game, and as such, these images might just be placeholders. And comments online only seem to be from a small percentage of people at the time of writing, so we'll see.

We know Shigeru Miyamoto has said that Nintendo would "rather go in a different direction" in response to AI, so some people at the company are against it. We'd be a little surprised to see gen AI in a Nintendo game, too.

Did you suspect Mario Kart World of using AI images in-game? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.