The Switch 2 is on the horizon and if you don't plan on upgrading immediately, once again there's no need to worry about being left behind (at least for now).

In Nintendo's latest financial results, the company issued yet another reminder about how it plans to continue supporting the original Switch system going forward. As it mentions, it's got well "over 100 million people worldwide" playing the current unit and it's reiterated how it will "continue to bring out new titles" for it.

The currently confirmed first-party lineup of Switch releases going forward includes Pokémon Legends Z-A in "late 2025" and Metroid Prime 4 at some point this year. Beyond this will be Rhythm Heaven Groove, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, and even Pokémon Champions which is currently "TBD".

According to Nintendo's official data, lifetime unit sales of the Switch have surpassed 150 million units (as of March 2025). The Switch 2 is forecast to sell 15 million units in its first year, but it could be a while before the next generation is in full swing.