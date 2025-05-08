Nintendo has released its end-of-year financial update and, as per the norm, it has reconfimed release dates/windows for its major upcoming titles.

It's a little bit different this time, of course, since we're now also factoring in Nintendo Switch 2, so the schedule is undoubtedly looking a bit more stacked than we've been used to the last year or so. Headliners include Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza, with Switch 2 leveraging third-party support with the likes of Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, Street Fighter 6, Yakuza 0: Director's Cut, and more.

So let's check out the full schedule:

Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch

Phew! Not bad if you're opting to get a Switch 2 this year, that's for sure. If not, then yeah, the schedule on the Switch is looking a little bit bare... That said, you can't scoff at Pokémon and Metroid.