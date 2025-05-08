Nintendo has released its end-of-year financial update and, as per the norm, it has reconfimed release dates/windows for its major upcoming titles.
It's a little bit different this time, of course, since we're now also factoring in Nintendo Switch 2, so the schedule is undoubtedly looking a bit more stacked than we've been used to the last year or so. Headliners include Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza, with Switch 2 leveraging third-party support with the likes of Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, Street Fighter 6, Yakuza 0: Director's Cut, and more.
So let's check out the full schedule:
Nintendo Switch 2
- Mario Kart World - 5th June 2025
- Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour - 5th June 2025
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 5th June 2025
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 5th June 2025
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition - 5th June 2025
- Yakuza 0: Director's Cut - 5th June 2025
- Hitman: World of Assassination - 5th June 2025
- Split Fiction - 5th June 2025
- Street Fighter 6 - 5th June 2025
- Bravely Default: Flying Fairy - 5th June 2025
- Deltarune - 5th June 2025
- Tamagotchi Plaza - 17th June 2025
- Donkey Kong Bananza - 17th July 2025
- Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV - July 24th 2025
- Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star Crossed World - 28th August 2025
- Drag x Drive - Summer 2025
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 2025
- Kirby Air Riders - 2025
- Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition - 2025
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment - Winter 2025
- Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - Late 2025
- The Duskbloods - 2026
- Hades II - TBD
Nintendo Switch
- Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Late 2025
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - 2025
- Rhythm Heaven Groove - 2026
- Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream - 2026
- Pokémon Champions - TBD
Phew! Not bad if you're opting to get a Switch 2 this year, that's for sure. If not, then yeah, the schedule on the Switch is looking a little bit bare... That said, you can't scoff at Pokémon and Metroid.