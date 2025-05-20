Hotel Dusk: Room 215 has racked up quite the cult following over the years. This Nintendo-published text-based adventure first arrived on the DS back in 2007 and received a sequel, Last Window: The Secret of Cape West, three years later before developer Cing bit the dust after declaring for bankruptcy. Things have, naturally, been pretty quiet from the series ever since, but this week, it has sprung back to mind (thanks, VGC).

That's because Nintendo has filed a new trademark for Hotel Dusk's Western title in Japan (it already holds the rights to the Japanese title, 'Wish Room'), marking the first time that the name has been legally claimed in the region. The trademark filing was submitted on 9th May and was published in Japan on 19th May.

Now, just yesterday, we clarified that trademark renewals are nothing more than business as usual for big companies like Nintendo and are no suggestion that something new could be on the horizon. New trademarks aren't all that different (they're still far from an official confirmation), but the mere fact that Nintendo would want to get the trademark out there in the first place has us brimming with speculation.

You see, as pointed out on Reddit by BreafingBread, Nintendo took out a new trademark on Another Code — Cing's other adventure series for which Nintendo only held the Japanese trademark — back in 2018, and what came to Switch five years later? Another Code: Recollection.

It could be a complete coincidence, but seeing Nintendo claim the 'Hotel Dusk' name in Japan has us wondering whether a similar collection could be in the pipeline for a future Switch/Switch 2 release. We're not about to get our hopes up too high, but seeing that noir duo back in a beefed-up package sure would be sweet.

Take everything above with a healthy grain of salt, of course, but let's see what the future holds, eh?