We are still receiving top-notch releases by the bucketload on Switch, but as the console enters the latter phase of its lifespan, we are well and truly in remake & remaster territory. The Wii U barrel has quickly run dry (though some remain that we'd like to see make the jump to the hybrid) and recent years have seen Nintendo turn to the DS and 3DS catalogue for inspiration — and gosh has it proved useful so far!

Last year brought us the likes of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes and Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection and 2024 has already served up Another Code: Recollection, Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy and Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!, with Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, The Legend of Legacy HD: Remastered and more (probably) still yet to come.

With the DS and 3DS libraries being so hot right now, we at Nintendo Life have decided to weigh in with some of the titles that we would like to see make the jump from two screens to one. Below, a handful of us have shared our remake dreams. Have a read through our highest hopes and then take to the comments to share yours.

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

I am fighting the urge to be my predictable old self, I really am. But what kind of gentleman would I be if I didn't mention Professor Layton? Drop the OG trilogy as a collection and then release the prequels the year after á la Ace Attorney to build up interest for New World of Steam. It's a no-brainer.

Layton aside, there are some Nintendo ports that I would love to see come over to Switch. Fire Emblem: Awakening is one of the best out there and Metroid: Samus Returns feels like an easy way to tide us over to Prime 4 with a bit of 2D action. The right answer to this question, though, is A Link Between Worlds. How that isn't already on Switch, I just don't know.

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

By this point, you know I'm going to list off a bunch of RPGs that are stuck on the DS and/or 3DS. The first two Bravely games feel like a given, surely? You've got all of those Dragon Quest remakes. And, my personal favourite DS RPG (I've not played the 3DS version), Radiant Historia, is one I'd particularly love to see on Switch — it's absolutely brilliant, and it has the best use of time travel since Chrono Trigger. I promise I'm not exaggerating.

But outside of RPGs, we always talk about the handheld Sonic games, so why not put Sonic Rush on Switch? It's such an underrated Sonic game, mostly because it is stuck on the DS. The sense of speed is thrilling, and Blaze is such a cool character. I would happily take this over the upcoming Sonic X Shadow Generations.

Gavin Lane, Editor

We got Pocket Card Jockey, so I think we're done here.

Oh, okay. I agree 100% with Jim that Link Between Worlds and Fire Emblem: Awakening would only benefit from being accessible to more people. Rhythm Heaven is a standout franchise that we haven't seen on Switch, an absence that can only be a clerical error seeing as we've had two WarioWares. I love that series, too, but let's spread the love and make some hay before the Switch's winter, Nintendo!

DS-wise, I'm a Spirit Tracks apologist and I remember bouncing off Hotel Dusk, so I wouldn't mind another crack at that.

So, there are our picks, but what about you? Take to the comments to share which DS/3DS titles you'd like to see make the jump to Switch.