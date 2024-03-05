We are still receiving top-notch releases by the bucketload on Switch, but as the console enters the latter phase of its lifespan, we are well and truly in remake & remaster territory. The Wii U barrel has quickly run dry (though some remain that we'd like to see make the jump to the hybrid) and recent years have seen Nintendo turn to the DS and 3DS catalogue for inspiration — and gosh has it proved useful so far!
Last year brought us the likes of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes and Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection and 2024 has already served up Another Code: Recollection, Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy and Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!, with Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, The Legend of Legacy HD: Remastered and more (probably) still yet to come.
With the DS and 3DS libraries being so hot right now, we at Nintendo Life have decided to weigh in with some of the titles that we would like to see make the jump from two screens to one. Below, a handful of us have shared our remake dreams. Have a read through our highest hopes and then take to the comments to share yours.
Jim Norman, Staff Writer
I am fighting the urge to be my predictable old self, I really am. But what kind of gentleman would I be if I didn't mention Professor Layton? Drop the OG trilogy as a collection and then release the prequels the year after á la Ace Attorney to build up interest for New World of Steam. It's a no-brainer.
Layton aside, there are some Nintendo ports that I would love to see come over to Switch. Fire Emblem: Awakening is one of the best out there and Metroid: Samus Returns feels like an easy way to tide us over to Prime 4 with a bit of 2D action. The right answer to this question, though, is A Link Between Worlds. How that isn't already on Switch, I just don't know.
Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor
By this point, you know I'm going to list off a bunch of RPGs that are stuck on the DS and/or 3DS. The first two Bravely games feel like a given, surely? You've got all of those Dragon Quest remakes. And, my personal favourite DS RPG (I've not played the 3DS version), Radiant Historia, is one I'd particularly love to see on Switch — it's absolutely brilliant, and it has the best use of time travel since Chrono Trigger. I promise I'm not exaggerating.
But outside of RPGs, we always talk about the handheld Sonic games, so why not put Sonic Rush on Switch? It's such an underrated Sonic game, mostly because it is stuck on the DS. The sense of speed is thrilling, and Blaze is such a cool character. I would happily take this over the upcoming Sonic X Shadow Generations.
Gavin Lane, Editor
We got Pocket Card Jockey, so I think we're done here.
Oh, okay. I agree 100% with Jim that Link Between Worlds and Fire Emblem: Awakening would only benefit from being accessible to more people. Rhythm Heaven is a standout franchise that we haven't seen on Switch, an absence that can only be a clerical error seeing as we've had two WarioWares. I love that series, too, but let's spread the love and make some hay before the Switch's winter, Nintendo!
DS-wise, I'm a Spirit Tracks apologist and I remember bouncing off Hotel Dusk, so I wouldn't mind another crack at that.
So, there are our picks, but what about you? Take to the comments to share which DS/3DS titles you'd like to see make the jump to Switch.
Kid Icarus Uprising for sure
1.) Dragon Quest VII
2.) Dragon Quest VIII
3.) Dragon Quest Monsters: Terry's Wonderland
4.) Dragon Quest Monsters: Iru and Luca's Marvelous Mysterious Key
Super Mario 3D land, and Rhythm heaven.
I was always a little upset that Nintendo released so so few DS games on the Wii U virtual console. It was weird how the Wii U only ever got Nintendo-published DS games, and not even all of them at that. They never gave us Golden Sun Dark Dawn, Super Princess Peach, Tingle's Rosy Rupeeland, Rhythm Heaven, and a bunch others. It was such wasted potential since the Wii U was the last and only machine that could feasibly emulate DS games without too many compromises.
Anyway, my main answer is of course the Castlevania games. They absolutely deserve to see new life, just as the GBA games did with the Advance Collection.
I predict a link between worlds remake shall be a year one 'next gen' game. Most of the switches life had at least one Zelda game a year, that slowed down a bit towards the end thanks to TOTK but I think they'll want to get back to it with a new console coming out.
I also think Awakening will get a remake to tide us over until the next new FE.
I wouldn't purchase either of these though as I've already got both of them but I think they'd be cool for those who haven't.
I voted for Hotel Dusk, but in truth I'd really like to see Suikoden Tierkris (DS) come to Switch. Any of the Suikoden games. Hopefully Konami can hurry up.
Quite a lot but KI Uprising is one of the tops.
The Sonic Rush games are another huge wanted ones.
Pushmo, Pullmo, Crashmo. I think there were three? Great games that should not be too hard to port.
I voted for Fire Emblem: Awakening, but Kid Icarus Uprising and Dragon Quest VIII are also top contenders.
Super Mario 3d LAND & Sonic Chronicles? Just because I am curious about it.
Box boy collection, professor layton collection, DQ7+8, ever oasis
Could go on, give me everything please
Uprising would be nice but they’d have to overhaul the control scheme.
EverOasis was a fun little game, but i would just prefer a sequel.
I wouldn’t mind running through Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate again.
Maybe there’s others.. i don’t really care that much. We’re all just waiting for the next Switch, right?
Addition- someone mentioned Pushmo. Yes!
I'm concerned that game preservation will be a serious challenge for the DS and 3DS libraries. Even in cases where these games get ported to newer platforms, the true original experience that relied on two screens, and in cases stereoscopic 3D, will be lost.
I’d love to see a Layton collection come on the Switch but also the Zelda DS games would be great to see and play again.
The first DS game I bought was Lufia, a remake of the SNES version. Would love to play that game again. Good ol' memories!
My heart says Rhythm Heaven. Especially if it's a new entry. (Though I'd be happy with a spruced up version of Megamix too.)
why have them on Switch if you have them on DS
Some wayforward love - Contra 4 / Alien Infestation
GTA Chinatown Wars
Ridge Racer
Metroid Samus Returns
Luigi’s Mansion 1
Kirby’s Epic Yarn / Yoshis Wooly World
DKC Returns
Zelda Ocarina and Link between worlds
Batman - Arkham Blackgate
Castlevania - Mirror of Fate
I’m surprised the DS Castlevania games weren’t mentioned.
Fire Emblem Fates. Especially being as you cannot buy Revelations anymore, cos it was stuck in eShop (which is sadly now closed forever) or a ludicrously overpriced scalpers price for the the special edition cart...
Thankfully I already own it, but I feel bad for people trying to get all the games in the series.
Just Fantasy Life please! But I'm happy to wait impatiently 🤣
I'm also here for ideas on what else to play on my 3DS
